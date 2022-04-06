SANA'A – The Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) office in Yemen, has organized a seminar on the Intellectual Property Rights(IPRs) protection in cooperation with the Yemeni Ministry of Justice. The seminar has been held under the patronage of the Yemini Minister of Justice, Judge Nabil Alazani, for members of the judiciary.

The seminar that was attended by 27 judges and Officers at the Ministry of Justice, comes as part of the plan adopted and implemented by the Ministry in collaboration with TAG.Global to build the capacities of the Ministry’s judicial personnel in the fields of intellectual property and its protection, as well as safeguarding all concerned parties involved including owners and consumers. The plan remains effective until the end of this year.

In his keynote address, Minister Alazani stated that the Ministry relentlessly endeavors to enhance legal knowledge and understanding of the international and domestic legislation for the protection of intellectual property, pointing out that the seminar translates and turns the Ministry’s plan and vision into action.

He further underlined the importance of enhancing intellectual property rights since they contribute to preserving the cultural and legal identity of nations, protecting heritage and innovation, and generating economic returns.

Meanwhile, TAG.Global Yemen Office Executive Director, Eng. Majed Al-Shagathah, affirmed that protecting IPRs requires modern legislation to recognize and regulate these rights, stating that the judiciary is the cornerstone in this protection process.

Al-Shagathah added that intellectual property rights have become today the main economic driver of the global economy, scientific and technological research and innovation; hence, legislation should be enacted to better protect them.

For his part, Head of the Judicial Inspection Authority in Yemen, Judge Ahmed Al-Shahari, affirmed that Yemen must keep pace with the world in protecting intellectual property to avoid being ranked and classified among the countries with poor protection of IPRs and weak enforcement in that area. He pointed out the need for building the judicial, legal, and commercial capacities to achieve justice and to protect the intellectual property rights of all parties including individuals, institutions, and others.

Chief of the Technical Office at the Ministry, Judge Khaled Al-Baghdadi, indicated that such a seminar plays a significant role in implementing the Ministry’s agenda that aims at preparing the necessary infrastructure and the qualified judicial staff to deal with intellectual property protection cases, in cooperation with TAG.Global; the leading intellectual property service provider at a global level.

