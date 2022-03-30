Abu-Ghazaleh Offers Five Scholarships for ‘AI Entrepreneur Championship’ Program Participants

AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) in cooperation with Stallion AI Group launched the ‘Artificial Intelligence Entrepreneur Championship’ program in Jordan. The program, which aims at promoting the culture of artificial Intelligence in the Jordan and the MENA region, is certified by the US-based Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and the AIQOM Platform - the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Platform.

In his keynote remarks delivered via Zoom, HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, addressed the attendees expressing gratitude to key partners; Stallion Group and the RIT, for collaborating in one of the most critical fields at the present time, the digital transformation, primarily the Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He informed the attendees of his first meeting with Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, where he asked Gates what the next era would be called?, to which Gates replied: the Era of Artificial Intelligence.

Therefore, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh encouraged students, entrepreneurs, and startups to be part of the future economy by creating and building AI projects.

Additionally, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh announced the availability of five scholarships for five participants in the AI Entrepreneur Program which is accredited by the Arab countries.

For his part, CEO of Stallion AI Group, Mr. Samer Obeidat, emphasized the importance of AI benefits for the global future economy, estimated to exceed $15.7 trillion by 2030.

Mr. Obeidat asserted the role of the certified AI Entrepreneur Program in creating startups that are capable of finding solutions to real problems, as well as changing the future of the Kingdom's economy by finding new technologies to create job opportunities in the labor market through the AIQOM Platform.

He further added that the Platform includes an Academy for teaching AI and awards internationally recognized certifications, a virtual lab for experimenting AI algorithms, a decentralized open AI market for developers and non-tech citizens to explore, publishing and monetizing digital data and AI assets, and AI Readiness Assessment (AIRA) of the readiness level of AI implementing organizations. That is in addition to, an integrated community that consists of local and global AI experts who can exchange ideas and knowledge with experts worldwide.

AI Citizenship programs; launched by TAG.Global and Stallion AI Group in cooperation with the US-based Rochester Institute of Technology through the AIQOM Platform, are considered part of the exerted efforts to raise awareness on the importance of AI, and improve the understanding of its impact on jobs and economies, in addition to empowering individuals and institutions to become efficient AI citizens possessing the necessary knowledge to keep pace with requirements of the newly emerging AI economy.

Furthermore, students, businessmen, leaders, developers, and professionals in different sectors would be able to obtain the AI accredited certification in their fields of specialties by three bodies: TAG.Global, RIT/Dubai, and Stallion AI Institute, where the programs and exams will be conducted at TAG.Global premises.

