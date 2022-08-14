AMMAN - Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member firm of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has honored Leaders, the largest multi-brand electronics retailer in Jordan, with a Gold Shield in recognition of its efforts in achieving the sales target of TAGTech products in comparison with other retailers in Jordan.

Known for its quality products, TAGTech offers, through its partners worldwide, its technological devices including tablets, laptops and smartphones manufactured with high-tech specifications at competitive prices. Accordingly, TAGTech managed to establish a growing and effective network of distribution partners and retailers for displaying its technological devices widely.

Established in 2011, Leaders has developed so fast to become a trendsetter and a leading Megastore Retailer in Jordan specialized in well-known brand Electronics, IT, Telecommunication, and many others, through various showrooms and retail stores in addition to its digital market.

TAGTech started manufacturing technological devices in China, reaching, so far 20 devices of different laptops, tablets and smartphones in more than 50 locations all over the world.

For more information about TAGTech devices, please visit the website: www.tagtech.global

