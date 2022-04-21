SANA’A – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), through Talal Abu-Ghazaleh E-Training (TAG E-Training), has initiated a frame for cooperation with the Lebanese International University (LIU) in Yemen in training and capacity building fields.

Accordingly, TAG E-Training has recently concluded its "Advanced Excel" training program for the University staff, with the participation of 23 trainees from various departments.

TAG E-Training Manager at TAG.Global Sana’a office, Mr. Khalid Al-Dhahry, stated that the cooperation with the LIU affirms the University’s keenness to develop the skills of its employees, while at the same time, it is attributed to the good reputation that TAG.Gloabl established in Yemen, by providing the best services in accordance with the international standards and practices.

Mr. Al-Dhahry also said that the Center constantly works on developing and updating its training programs and content to meet labor market needs, and to contribute to the development of knowledge-based communities to create good digital citizens, through the provision of the latest training courses and professional certificates.

For his part, LIU Secretary-General, Mr. Khaled Hammoud Al Amir, expressed his gratitude to the TAG.Global staff in Yemen, praising the fruitful cooperation between the two parties. He also presented the University Honorary Shield to TAG.Global office in Yemen on behalf of Dr. Rida Hazimi, LIU president.

It is worth mentioning that the Lebanese International University (LIU) was founded in 2001, and soon after it established additional branches in Lenanon and in other countries including Yemen, Morocco, Mauritania, and Senegal. LIU operates on an academic system that is modeled on the American system.