AMMAN - Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Digital Training Platform (TAG.Global Digital Training), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Technical Vocational Training Academy - Automotive Technology Academy to cooperate in various training-related areas.

The MoU provides for organizing and holding in-person and online specialized and professional training courses related to electronic and vocational training at the Arab region level.

During the signing ceremony, HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG.Global founder and chairman, stated that TAG.Global Digital Training was established to advance the professional training levels for those interested in developing their skills and knowledge to successfully compete in the labor market. That is in addition to enhancing their capacities and practical experience in different areas.

He further stated that the Platform offers an array of specialized courses divided into different levels and phases; adding that it offers the training courses in an interactive multimedia learning approach, pointing out that the courses have been designed and developed by the best experts and certified trainers, using the latest interactive tools and innovative digital learning techniques.

For his part, the Academy’s General Manager, Mr. Ahmed Aqel, stressed that the partnership with TAG.Global Digital Training would remarkably affect the labor market due to the two parties' expertise in delivering training courses professionally using advanced methods.

He noted that the Academy has been accredited by several local and international bodies, and was awarded with ISO quality management systems certification. He also praised TAG.Global’s expertise, considering that it is the only Arab private sector institution represented on the technical global ISO committee since 1992.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Digital Platform (TAG.Global Digital Platform), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), provides contractual in-person or online programs designed to meet the training needs of any organization.

While the Technical Vocational Training Academy - Automotive Technology Academy (TVTA) is one of the vocational institutes in the private sector that gives the opportunity to those interested in the field of automotive technology and industrial automation. The Academy has the latest equipment and training modules for theoretical and practical application, and provides a real training environment similar to the working environment.