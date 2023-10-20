Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Government Enablement (DGE) has unveiled a unified digital services platform, further advancing Abu Dhabi’s goal of creating an agile and efficient government.

This strategic move follows the Executive Committee’s decision, prompting DGE to introduce a robust, integrated, service-driven digital platform for Abu Dhabi government entities.

The unified digital platform fosters collaboration among government entities through shared tools and elevates the user experience in various areas such as finance, human resources, procurement, IT and project management, among others. Moreover, the platform strengthens security and data privacy and supports data-driven decision-making by utilising advanced analytics and standardised processes. It also enables a more agile response to emerging trends and needs while promoting sustainability by reducing duplication.

His Excellency Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement, said: “The introduction of a unified digital platform is designed to offer substantial benefits to all Abu Dhabi government entities and foster enhanced collaboration among them. This platform is the first step in a series of initiatives aligned with our mission to be agile, efficient and adaptable. Our commitment is rooted in harnessing synergies across various functions, propelling digitalisation and ensuring a seamless experience for all stakeholders supporting the Abu Dhabi government’s success.

The common digital platform was launched on the first day of GITEX Global 2023, the world’s largest tech and start-up exhibition.

About the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi

With a mandate to deliver quality services to Abu Dhabi government entities, citizens and residents of the Emirate, the Department of Government Enablement (DGE) is a consolidation of various government entities and functions under one lean and agile entity.

The DGE promotes a unified approach to customer-centricity by harnessing the synergies among various functions and entities, focusing on digitalisation, enhancing human capital capabilities and ensuring a seamless customer experience.

Effectively, DGE replaces the Department of Government Support, Human Resources Authority – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi School of Government, and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority with the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) as an affiliated entity.