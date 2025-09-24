Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has launched the Manarat Al Rowad package for 40 winners of the fourth edition of the Young Arab Pioneers initiative. The effort reflects the Council’s commitment to empowering youth and enhancing their role in economic development. It also aims to inspire young Arab entrepreneurs to establish their business ventures and expand their reach from Abu Dhabi to the international stage.

The integrated package offers a broad range of services, including free consultations for establishing projects, licencing support, information and guidance, assistance in preparing documents, and coordination with relevant authorities to speed up approval processes. Winners will also receive a complimentary one-year premium membership to the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Gateway.

His Excellency Mansoor Al Sayegh, President of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, said: “The Manarat Al Rowad package was announced during the award ceremony organised by the Arab Youth Center in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council. The launch of the package reflects the Council’s commitment to empowering the winners of the fourth edition of the Young Arab Pioneers by providing them with practical tools to transform their ideas into entrepreneurial projects that can have tangible impacts on the national economy. We believe that young people should not wait for opportunities to come their way but should actively create them through innovation and creativity. This is why we are committed to supporting them with integrated initiatives that develop their skills and prepare them to compete successfully at the local, regional, and global levels.”

The package also includes exclusive benefits through the Nomou platform, offering support with opening bank accounts, flexible leasing and pay-later options, as well as innovative financing solutions tailored specifically to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises. The Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority (ADRA) will offer one-day services for issuing business licences, with the logos of both the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council and the Arab Youth Council (AYC) featured on the licences of the winners. In addition, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) will provide 40 scholarships for the Dalio Market Principles Online Programme, one of the world’s leading initiatives for preparing entrepreneurs and developing their leadership and management skills.