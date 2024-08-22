UAE, Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is set to welcome new and returning students to its upgraded campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai with new activities, initiatives and improved facilities in efforts to further enhance the student learning environment at the academic institution.

With the new academic year fast approaching, the university has made thoughtful investments across all colleges, reflecting its ongoing commitment to providing students with quality resources and a supportive learning environment. This year, students will have access to over 100 state-of-the-art labs, studios, and a moot court, specifically designed to provide students with practical hands-on learning experiences across all colleges. ADU has also invested in digital initiatives and its technology infrastructure to help support the growing student body and improve the online experience services it offers to students.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are very excited to welcome both our current and new students to the 2024-2024 academic year at ADU, and to showcase the enhancements that we have implemented over the summer. In line with our unwavering commitment to help students reach their full potential through world-class programs and state-of-the-art facilities, we have made strategic investments across the colleges to enhance the learning journey for all our students. These enhancements will not only impact the student journey but will also support our dedicated faculty members deliver the latest research and information in their respective fields as they continue to provide globally leading education and pave the way for future leaders in the UAE”.

The university has welcomed new faculty members who join over 255 full-time faculty from diverse academic backgrounds, bringing extensive knowledge and expertise that will contribute further to the vibrant academic community, further enhancing the quality of education offered across all disciplines.

ADU was recently ranked 8th globally in the Times Higher Education (THE) Best Small Universities Rankings 2024, climbing five places and securing first place in both the GCC and UAE. The university also won the Best International Strategy of the Year award from the THE Awards MENA 2023. Furthermore, ADU’s College of Engineering received the regional Silver Award at the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Reimagining Education Awards and second place in the e-Learning category.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research quality and 192 globally, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th place in the prestigious THE Asia Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

