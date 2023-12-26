ADU has published 3,000 publications in Scopus Index Journals

Prof. Qasymeh: “At ADU, we are committed to fostering and enabling innovative research initiatives to ensure that our faculty and students have access to world-class opportunities.”

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU)’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs (ORSP), announced that the University has achieved 3,000 research publications in the international Scopus Index, with exponential growth in the past five years. With 80% of ADU’s publications issued in the Q1 and Q2 categories, the research represents a hallmark for top-tier universities around the world. The 3,000 publications cover multidisciplinary themes, including engineering and technology, health science, business, finance, and economics.

This achievement aligns with the University’s commitment to advancing research and innovation in alignment with its strategic goals for the benefit of its students, faculty members, and the wider community. The steady growth in Scopus publications reflects ADU’s aim to contribute to the global academic community. Through the dissemination of high-quality research, ADU actively contributes to shaping international conversations and solutions, particularly in the pursuit of sustainable communities and knowledge-based economies.

Recently, ADU’s College of Engineering faculty where listed in the world’s top 2% of cited researchers for 2023, according to Stanford University. The projects listed cover a range of engineering disciplines that aim to find solutions for engineering challenges.

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research and Academic Development at ADU, said: “We express our gratitude for this significant accomplishment, made possible through the unwavering dedication of ADU’s faculty and researchers. Their hard work and exceptional research output have played a vital role in solidifying the University’s position as a leading global institution in academic research. At ADU, we are committed to fostering and enabling innovative research initiatives to ensure that our faculty and students have access to world-class opportunities to advance their research skills and knowledge in addressing global challenges.”

The ORSP was established to support ADU in expanding its research activities and building a reputation as a research-oriented university recognized nationally, regionally, and internationally. The mission of the ORSP is to pursue excellence in selected strategic areas of applied research and innovative scholarly pursuits compatible with the socio-economic needs of the UAE.

Scopus, introduced by Elsevier in 2004, serves as an abstract and citation database. Containing an extensive collection of 36,377 titles, including 22,794 active and 13,583 inactive titles, the database collaborates with 11,678 publishers. Among these titles, 34,346 belong to peer-reviewed journals across key subject fields, including life sciences, social sciences, physical sciences, and health sciences. The database employs a quartile system, where Q1 represents the top 25% of journals, and Q2 includes journals ranking between 25% and 50%.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

