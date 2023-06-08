The University celebrated a total of 839 undergraduate and 677 postgraduate students

H.E. Dr. Ali Bin Harmal: “Abu Dhabi University further solidifies its position amongst the leading academic institutions locally and globally.”

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate: In reflection with its academic excellence, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) hosted its 17th graduation ceremony and celebrated 1,516 graduates from the class of 2023. The University has welcomed family and friends who celebrated a total of 839 undergraduate and 677 postgraduate students that have walked for their graduation. Since its establishment in 2003, ADU has graduated over 26,000 students, many of whom have achieved prominent positions in several sectors and industries at national, regional and global levels.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, Dr. Hamad Odhabi, Vice Chancellor of ADU, and Professor Philip Hamill, ADU’s Associate Provost for Research and Academic Development as well as Salem Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of Community Relations at ADU. In addition to the Deans of ADU colleges, faculty members, administration staff and parents of the graduates.

H.E. Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman and Founder of ADU, expressed his pride in the ongoing milestones ADU has achieved since its establishment, and emphasized the University’s commitment to further strengthening its position as one of the leading universities locally and internationally. Dr. Al Dhaheri highlighted ADU’s dedication to equipping its graduates with the tools and resources they need to become influential leaders of the future, in addition to providing them with an innovative educational environment that further improves creativity in accordance with the best scientific and practical practices. These efforts align with the University’s strategy, which aims to develop competent and successful national cadres capable of contributing to the National Development Agenda and the UAE Centennial 2071.

On the side-line of the graduation ceremony, Professor Ghassan, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) Chancellor, said: “We are proud to be graduating the class of 2023, ADU’s 17th class, which reflects the University’s deep commitment to consistently improving its academic programs and providing world-class education and experience to students. At ADU, we offer our students the needed knowledge and skillset to excel in the career market and become the leaders of the future. The University’s excellence continues to be recognized by international institutions as we have been recently ranked in 1st place across the teaching pillar in the UAE, according to the Times Higher Education 2023 Rankings (THE). Similar recognitions not only translate our efforts but drive us to accelerate excellence and improve academic outcomes for students today and generations to come.”

Prof. Ghassan added: “In a rapidly changing world, holding a degree alone is no longer enough – students must acquire the essential attributes—creativity, problem-solving, leadership and resilience to thrive and make a difference. Our institution's world-class standing, prestigious accreditations and global partnerships reflect the value of your degree.”

The valedictorian of ADU’s class of 2023 said during the ceremony: “Our journey at ADU will forever remain etched in our hearts. This esteemed institution has not only imparted knowledge and innovation but also nurtured our talents and enriched our experiences. We take great honor in the education and wisdom bestowed upon us by this exceptional institution and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the faculty, staff, parents and all who have played a part in this blessed journey.”

The valedictorian added: “As we embark on the next chapter of our lives, let us not forget the importance of giving back to our community and making a positive impact on our society. ADU has instilled in us a profound sense of responsibility and the values of community service. Let us strive to be compassionate and empathetic individuals who actively contribute to the betterment of our communities, our nation and the world at large. Together, we can create a legacy of change and leave an enduring impact that reflects the values and teachings we have received at ADU.”

During the graduation ceremony, a short film was screened showcasing the progress of ADU’s successful academic journey. At the end of the ceremony, ADU’s Chancellor and Deans handed the graduates their certificates and took a group photo to mark the closing of the ceremony.

As ADU continues to strengthen its position in the region, the University is constantly ranked among the top three universities in the UAE for holding prestigious accreditations at institutional, college or subject level. Additionally, ADU was recognized by THE World University rankings last year where it was ranked in third place nationwide and first for the teaching pillar. Alongside, the University’s business and economics subjects, which include accountancy & finance and business & management, were ranked first in the UAE and joint second in the Arab region by THE rankings.

