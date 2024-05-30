UAE, Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) - Al Ain campus, announced the winners of its fifth annual National Inter-School Public Speaking Competition, held between 18-19 May, in collaboration with Liwa International School – Falaj Hazza, aiming to advance public speaking and communication skills of middle and high school students across the UAE.

The 2024 edition of the competition welcomed 300 participants in groups of three to five from 40 private and public schools across the UAE. Topics of discussion for middle school students were focused on sustainability, resilience, bullying, and online safety for the youth. High school students tackled more advanced subjects, including the fossil fuel crisis, the impact of diversity and inclusion in schools, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for future leaders, and the importance of media literacy today. In line with ADU’s commitment to help prepare the UAE youth for future endeavors, the competition serves as a world-class platform for local students to challenge themselves, collaborate, network, and build their communication skills.

The jury, consisting of ADU faculty, evaluated the presentations based on content, delivery, visual appeal, and presentability. Awards were presented to winning teams across four categories; middle school Arabic, middle school English, high school Arabic and high school English, in addition to four individual awards for Best Speakers.

In the middle school Arabic category, the Mohammed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan Generations School team was awarded first place, second place went to the Zayed Educational Complex team, and the Liwa International School – Al Qatara team won third place. In the English category, first place went to the Liwa International School – Falaj Hazza team, second place was awarded to the Amity International School – Abu Dhabi team, and third place went to the Al Saad Indian School – Al Ain team.

In the high school Arabic category, the American National School team won in first place, the Zayed Educational Complex – Al Qatah team won second place, and the Gulf International Private Academy team came in third place. In the high school English category, the Al Ain Juniors School Indian System team won first place, the Indian School – Al Ain team was awarded second place, and the Madar International School team was awarded third place.

The Best Speakers awards were presented to Marly Amir from Excel International School, Bhavish Arunkamar from Amity International School – Abu Dhabi, Amena Ziead from Mariam Bint Sultan School, and Gladis Babu from the Indian School – Al Ain.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th place in the prestigious THE Asia Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

To know more about ADU, follow on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

