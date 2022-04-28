Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has announced a collaboration with the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana Faculty of Public Health (DLSPH), Canada's largest public health school. ADU continues to collaborate with prestigious international institutions such as DLSPH to provide students with an exceptional educational experience and elevate its Public Health program.

The agreement provides both institutions with the opportunity to partner across a range of academic programs based on knowledge and experience exchange. ADU and DLSPH plan to initiate collaboration between faculty, undergraduate, and postgraduate students through exchange programs, joint courses, internships, and exchange of materials and publications.

During the virtual signing ceremony, Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of ADU, and Professor Adalsteinn Brown, Dean of DLSPH, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Professor Nisreen Alwan, Acting Dean of the College of Health Sciences at ADU, along with the Public Health program team at ADU.

In line with ADU’s commitment to provide students and faculty with a holistic academic journey, both institutions will focus on advancing undergraduate and postgraduate programs, as well as launching joint academic courses to provide students with opportunity to study abroad, participate in scientific research, and undergo training.

Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University , said: “We are honored to collaborate with a respected partner such as the University of Toronto as part of our remit to provide our students and faculty with a remarkable academic experience. This collaboration will support our students in tackling new experiences and gaining a greater understanding of their field. At ADU, we continuously strive to deliver world-class programs and encourage our students to experience new challenges and opportunities to prepare them for their careers.”

The College of Health Sciences at ADU is home to undergraduate programs in Public Health and Environmental Health and Safety, Biomedical Sciences (Laboratory Medicine), Molecular and Medical Genetics, and Human Nutrition and Dietetics. The collective educational mission of the health sciences programs is to provide students with a broad and flexible multidisciplinary curriculum, producing graduates equipped with both theoretical and practical knowledge related to their chosen program, as well as scientific and technical knowledge more generally.

The University of Toronto is one of the world’s top research-intensive universities, bringing together top minds from every conceivable background and discipline to collaborate on the world’s most pressing challenges. Its community is a catalyst for discovery, innovation, and progress, creating knowledge and solutions that make a tangible difference around the globe.

For more information about ADU's programs, visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/study/programs/program-finder.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi University:

Established in 2003, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is the largest private university in the United Arab Emirates. With campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrollment of 7,800 students from over 80 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering, Law and Health Sciences, ADU offers undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is recognized as a world-class institution committed to excellence in teaching, research and student experience, as evidenced by its prestigious regional and international accreditations. The University was the first private higher education institution in the GCC to earn international accreditation from the Californian Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). ADU’s College of Business is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the prestigious EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). At a program level, the College of Engineering has received international accreditation from the world-renowned Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), and the Bachelor of Architecture has received Part 1 validation from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). The College of Health Sciences has earned accreditation from the Agency for Public Health Education Accreditation (APHEA).

According to the 2021 QS World University rankings, Abu Dhabi University ranked among the top 750 universities in the world and placed among the world’s top 150 universities under 50 years of age. ADU also earned a top 3 spot globally for international faculty and maintained its long-held position as part of the top 11 universities worldwide recognized for student body diversity.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Sara Farrah

Sfarrah@webershandwick.com

For more information about ADU's programs, visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/study/programs/program-finder