UAE, Abu Dhabi: In a significant move toward enhancing sustainability in the energy sector, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has forged a strategic partnership with Eoptima SAS, a renowned French company specializing in innovative energy solutions. The strategic collaboration grants Eoptima SAS exclusive global licensing rights to ADU’s groundbreaking green oil recovery technology and amplifies the commitment of both institutions to advance sustainable energy practices.

The MoU was signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU and Mr. Marc Giroud, Chief Operations Officer (COO), Eoptima SAS, in the presence of senior representatives from both entities.

The patented technology, developed by Dr. Omar Chaalal, Professor in Chemical Engineering at ADU’s College of Engineering (CoE), is titled “Secondary and Tertiary Green Water Flooding of Fractured and Heterogeneous Oil Reservoirs at High Salinity and High Temperature.” This innovative process represents a progressive leap forward for the oil and gas industry, particularly in optimizing oil recovery in reservoirs with challenging conditions, including high salinity and temperature. By applying eco-friendly methods, the technology not only improves extraction efficiency but also minimizes environmental impact, aligning with the global Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) and the UAE’s commitment to sustainability energy practices.

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research, Innovation and Academic Development, said: “As the world shifts towards a sustainable future, this collaboration exemplifies Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) dedication to pioneering research that addresses critical challenges in energy production and utilization. Our innovative discoveries are being transformed into actionable solutions that boost energy efficiency and minimize environmental impact. This initiative positions ADU as a pivotal player in global sustainability efforts, contributing to the realization of the UAE’s vision for clean energy future.”

Marc Giroud, Chief Operating Officer of Eoptima SAS, echoed the sentiment: “This partnership aligns perfectly with Eoptima’s mission to deliver sustainable and efficient energy solutions. We are thrilled to leverage this pioneering technology to transform oil recovery processes and contribute to a greener future.”

Through this partnership, ADU continues to foster innovation and address the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges while exemplifying its role as an academic hub for global collaboration and contributing to a resilient and sustainable future.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region's leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government's National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines, including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, and offers a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191st globally, fourth in the UAE, and 172nd globally for research quality, and is among the top three universities in the UAE, holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University's Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University performs impressively in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th in the prestigious THE Asia Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

In addition, ADU ranks 501st globally and 12th regionally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Ranking and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

About Eoptima SAS

Eoptima SAS is a France-based company specializing in innovative and sustainable energy solutions. With a commitment to operational efficiency and environmental responsibility, Eoptima SAS is at the forefront of developing and implementing cutting-edge technologies that redefine the energy landscape.

