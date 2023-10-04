The new logo encapsulates the concept of "positive participation for a decent life" and its impact on society in line with SSA’s strategic vision of nurturing “financially independent and socially active families”

A total of 8,434 families received social support since the establishment of SSA in 2019

The Authority currently provides social support to approximately 4,475 beneficiary families in Abu Dhabi, including 28,818 individuals.

UAE, Abu Dhabi: – The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (SSA) today announced the launch of its new corporate identity through the official social media accounts of Abu Dhabi Media Office. Highlighting the Authority's role in providing a robust social safety net for families benefiting from social support in Abu Dhabi, the new identity aligns with SSA’s strategic vision and relentless efforts to nurture "financially independent and socially active families."

The announcement also included the unveiling of the Authority’s new logo, reflecting the UAE’s rich social heritage characterized by solidarity, cooperation, and positive participation. Symbolized as “Positive Participation for a Decent Life”, the logo demonstrates the Authority’s endeavor to harmonize its strategic objectives of fostering family cohesion and promoting cooperation with its dedication to integrating efforts with strategic partners in the areas of social empowerment and practical training.

His Excellency Abdulla Humaid Al Ameri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (SSA), said: “Through our new corporate identity, we reaffirm our commitment to adopting an integrated approach aimed at providing a social safety net for Emirati families benefiting from our support in Abu Dhabi. This approach ensures a decent life for the beneficiaries by stimulating positive participation, providing social financial support, empowering and training family members to enter the job market and secure sustainable sources of income, and enhancing their financial literacy."

Al Ameri also expressed his appreciation for the continued support from all strategic partners since the SSA’s establishment, enabling the Authority to achieve its agendas and strategic goals, primarily by offering high-quality programs that delivered a positive impact on the beneficiary families. He further noted that through SSA’s strategic vision, which centers on fostering family stability and social contribution, we reiterate our commitment to improving services, programs and initiatives for social support, empowerment, training, and employment alongside our partners in the next stage. Continuously advancing social support will remain the ultimate goal of SSA, and the Authority is committed to working towards its achievement.

The Authority strives to empower and support beneficiaries to achieve stability and financial independence for themselves and their families, enabling them to contribute actively to society by entering the job market. This is accomplished through training and development programs and job opportunities that SSA provides by combining efforts with strategic partners from the government and private sectors in Abu Dhabi.

The new logo embodies an intricate network of lines forming a visual representation of the social safety net, symbolizing the Authority’s dedication to providing decent life for Emirati families, which ultimately strengthens family cohesion. The hands joined within the new logo also conveys the integrated efforts and fostering cooperation between the Abu Dhabi community, beneficiaries and strategic partners, helping build a robust social safety net that creates a positive and sustainable impact for low-income Emirati families in Abu Dhabi. Through this holistic approach, the Authority ensures a decent life by providing social financial support and empowerment, as well as training family members and developing their skills to enter the job market. Additionally, it prioritizes raising awareness of sound financial management - a key element in achieving financial independence and family stability.

Since its establishment in 2019, the Authority has extended social support to nearly 8,434 beneficiary families. Currently, it provides social support to approximately 4,475 beneficiary families, including 28,818 individuals. In addition, SSA has enabled approximately 964 beneficiaries to secure permanent job opportunities with its partners in the employment field, and assisted 438 members of beneficiary families in completing the general and continuing education programs in collaboration with partners in the education sector. It has also offered specialized training opportunities to approximately 760 citizens from beneficiary families through various partnerships.

In terms customer and beneficiary services, the Authority has developed new electronic solutions and services that streamlined access to its services, minimizing both time and effort while simplifying procedures. The Authority reduced the time needed for approving applications and disbursing support amounts to less than a month. Furthermore, it introduced the daily payment project for beneficiaries, where SSA’s electronic linkage system with 27 local and federal government entities ensures updated and accurate information regarding the beneficiaries’ social condition. The system serves as a centralized point for information that feeds into the requests from customers and beneficiaries, ensuring that the support reaches the most deserving families in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and in line with Abu Dhabi Program for Effortless Customer Experience.

About the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA):

Established in 2019, the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority is the responsible for providing social support to low-income families across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It aims to create a sustainable positive impact through an integrated approach based on providing a social safety net for beneficiary families, ensuring a decent life for them by providing temporary social financial support, empowerment, education and training opportunities by stimulating positive participation in cooperation with various partners in order to provide them with the opportunity to enter the labor market and become financially independent and socially active.

ADSSA works to implement its programs according to four main strategic directions, including: Providing appropriate support to everyone in need, empowering beneficiaries, protecting vulnerable groups, and implementing highly efficient and effective operations. The Authority has an effective role within empowerment programs by raising financial awareness about the importance of sound financial planning, achieving a sustainable financial lifestyle, and implementing specialized social and financial studies that provide current and future perceptions of the social reality of the families that most in need of support in Abu Dhabi. For more information, you can visit the website: www.ssa.gov.ae