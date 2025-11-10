The premium waterfront project is an exclusive cluster of branded residences part of Marriott International’s ‘The Luxury Collection’ portfolio

Abu Dhabi National Hotels Expands into prime Al Marjan Islands with the AED 3 Billion premium waterfront residences

Dubai, UAE: Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH), one of the UAE’s most trusted hospitality investment and management companies, has announced the launch of The Residences at Nasim Al Bahr, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Al Marjan Island, marking the group’s debut in Ras Al Khaimah’s thriving luxury real estate sector. With a total development value of AED 3 Billion, Nasim Al Bahr Residences is a luxury waterfront project that brings an experience of living through a seamless blend of design, curated amenities, and exclusive ownership privileges.

The project represents a strategic expansion of ADNH’s renowned footprint beyond Abu Dhabi and Dubai, underscoring its vision to deliver exceptional living and hospitality experiences across the UAE. The project will be exclusively marketed and sold by One Broker Group (OBG), one of the UAE’s leading real estate consultancies.

Sheikh Ahmed Mohammed Sultan Suroor Aldhahiri, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Abu Dhabi National Hotels, said: "The launch of The Residences at Nasim Al Bahr represents a significant milestone in ADNH's growth strategy and our commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences beyond traditional hotel operations. Al Marjan Island is one of the UAE's most dynamic destinations, and we are proud to bring five decades of our reputation for excellence to this vibrant market landscape. Through our collaboration with Marriott International and The Luxury Collection brand, we are offering discerning buyers an exceptional lifestyle that combines desirable waterfront living with enriching amenities and distinctive benefits. This project exemplifies our vision to create transformative value for residents."

Coupled with the collaboration with Marriott International, this project becomes one of Al Marjan Island’s most dynamic lifestyle and leisure destinations. The project offers a collection of apartments, sky garden apartments, penthouses, townhouses, and villas - each meticulously designed to capture panoramic sea views and a sense of resort-style serenity.

Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President – Mixed-Use Development, EMEA at Marriott International comments, “The Luxury Collection Residences are found in the world’s most exciting and desirable destinations. With a compelling narrative and impeccable service for owners, and a spectacular setting on Al Marjan Island, Nasim Al Bahr is an exceptionally designed addition to our portfolio.”

Residents will enjoy world-class amenities including a resort pool, signature restaurant, pool bar and kiosk, spa, gym, kids’ play area, indoor padel court, games room, screening room, and multipurpose hall all designed to foster an atmosphere of sophistication and community. As part of Marriott’s portfolio, The Luxury Collection Residences, owners will enjoy exclusive ONVIA Owners Benefits, including Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status upgrade, preferred rates and points at Marriott hotels worldwide, curated experiences redeemable through points, access to culinary, wellness, and retail partner offers, and personalized services through a dedicated concierge and certified service team. Prices start from AED 3,444,000 and handover is scheduled for Q4 2027.

Umar Bin Farooq, Founder, One Broker Group, the exclusive sales partner for the project, commented: "We are honored to partner with Abu Dhabi National Hotels on this landmark development. The Residences at Nasim Al Bahr presents a unique proposition in the Ras Al Khaimah real estate market. Not only does it combine premium waterfront positioning with the internationally recognized brand and hospitality of Marriott International, it also offers a compelling price point with an unmatched 40:60 payment plan, which makes this a unique opportunity in the booming landscape of Al Marjan Islands. The branded residence also differentiates itself with lifestyle benefits that come with Marriott’s ONVIA owner recognition platform. With our deep market expertise and ADNH's reputation of excellence, we are confident these residences will become a destination of elegance and service on the northern emirate’s coastline.”

The demand for branded residences continues to grow among sophisticated investors who value quality, service, and long-term appreciation potential. Ras Al Khaimah's branded residences sector has witnessed a boom where average prices surged 39% year-on-year in Q1 2025 and these premium properties are expected to comprise 25% of upcoming supply by 2030.

With nearly five decades of hospitality expertise, ADNH brings unparalleled service standards to The Residences at Nasim Al Bahr. The company's portfolio of luxury hotels, including partnerships with the likes of The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, to name a few brands, reflects its commitment to exceptional experiences. This hospitality expertise will be seamlessly integrated into the residential offering, ensuring owners enjoy the same attention to detail and service quality that defines ADNH's acclaimed hotels.

Through this launch, ADNH strengthens its position as a key player in the UAE’s hospitality and real estate landscape continuing a legacy that began in 1976 and has since expanded to include some of the nation’s most iconic properties.

About Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH):

Founded in 1976, Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) is a leading hospitality group that has evolved from a hotel owner and asset manager into a fully integrated hospitality company offering hotels, restaurants, destination management, catering, and transportation services. Its portfolio includes prestigious properties such as The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Villas, Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai, JW Marriott Hotel Marina, and Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach.

About One Broker Group (OBG):

One Broker Group (OBG) is a premier real estate agency specializing in residential, commercial, and investment properties across the UAE. Known for its client-centric approach and deep market expertise, OBG has built a reputation for delivering excellence in sales, marketing, and property consultancy for luxury developments.

