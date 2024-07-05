Retail.Next revolutionises the showroom experience through innovation in a customer-centric setting

BMW X2 launch unveils the next generation Sports Activity Coupe packed with upgrades

New MINI Countryman combines iconic brand design with enhanced features

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Motors, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, showcased their customer-centric Retail.Next showroom in Al Khalidiya. This state-of-the-art showroom offers a revolutionary experience that merges sleek modern designs with immersive digital and physical elements.

Retail.Next: Setting new standards in customer-centricity

The new Retail.Next showroom brings an innovative concept to life, merging sleek modern designs with both physical and digital experiences. It creates an immersive and luxurious environment that's perfect for BMW enthusiasts to explore the brand’s offerings.

The Retail.Next concept redefines luxury car buying with a holistic and progressive approach. Integrating retail and lifestyle elements, the Al Khalidiya showroom, which was the first Retail.Next showroom to open in the UAE, offers a signature blend of physical and digital experiences in a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

At its core, the new showroom is designed around the attributes of customer-centricity, flexibility, and sustainability, delivering the best-in-class service that BMW clientele have come to expect. This means creating environments that are not only welcoming and luxurious but also flexible enough to adapt to individual customer needs. The new floor plan is designed to be warm, easy, and welcoming, reflecting the iconic status of BMW brands.

The showroom displays only a select number of cars, allowing more space for interactive experiences, high-end furniture, and lounge-like seating surrounding the models. This creates a more inviting and comfortable environment for customers to explore and engage with the vehicles.

With its eco-friendly design and integration of smart store capabilities, the showroom sets a new benchmark for automotive retail spaces with its exceptional blend of innovation and customer comfort.

The All-New BMW X2: A Bold Evolution

The launch of the all-new BMW X2 at the Retail.Next showroom marked a grand introduction to BMW’s latest advancements in design and engineering. Known for pioneering the Sports Activity Coupé (SAC) concept in the premium compact segment, the BMW X2 enters its second generation with significant upgrades.

The new BMW X2 features larger dimensions, a striking coupé silhouette, and dynamic lines. Two petrol-engine model variants are available: the BMW X2 sDrive20i and the M performance model BMW X2 M35i xDrive. Both models come with a seven-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch as standard, offering a smooth and responsive drive. The upright front end, featuring striking LED headlights and an optional hexagonal BMW kidney grille with Iconic Glow contour lighting, exudes confidence and presence.

Inside, the BMW X2 offers a premium ambiance with sporty touches. The slender instrument panel, BMW Curved Display, and floating armrest with integral control panel enhance the modern aesthetic. Options such as Veganza perforated variant, and sport seats with massage function ensure unparalleled comfort.

The all-new MINI Countryman

The all-new MINI Countryman was also on display to mark the occasion. This model combines the iconic MINI design with enhanced versatility, making it a perfect choice for urban adventures. Taking its place as the brand’s largest crossover, this new model embodying the attributes that make MINI vehicles so beloved.

Abu Dhabi Motors will offer the new MINI Countryman in several variants, including the C, S, and John Cooper Works (JCW) models. The all-wheel drive system ALL4 is available for the Countryman S and JCW versions, enhancing their off-road capabilities.

For more information on the all-new MINI Countryman, customers can contact 800-BMW(269) or visit the Abu Dhabi Motors’ Retail.Next showroom in Al Khalidiya and experience the future of automotive retail.

About Abu Dhabi Motors:

Abu Dhabi Motors is the exclusive importer of BMW, MINI, BMW ALPINA, and the sole dealer of Rolls-Royce Motors Cars in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Butti Al Hamid in Umm Al-Nar in a small showroom and workshop employing 24 people, and now celebrating its 39th anniversary, Abu Dhabi Motors has become the most successful BMW Group Importer in the Middle East and now employs over 750 people in twelve facilities in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, amongst which we boast the largest BMW and the Rolls-Royce Showrooms in the world. Abu Dhabi Motors has been a top-selling BMW Group importer in the Middle East, as well as the recipient of the ‘Global Excellence in Sales’ Award for “Leadership in Luxury Class”.

