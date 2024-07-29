Abu Dhabi – In line with Abu Dhabi Mobility’s initiative to extend the Mawaqif System to various sectors outside Abu Dhabi Island, the system will be activated in the Khalifa Commercial and Etihad Plaza areas within sectors SW2, SE45, and SE48, starting Monday, July 29, 2024.

New sector locations and details

Sector SE48 is located at the headquarters of Etihad Airways on Al Mireef Street and includes 694 parking spaces, including 3 designated for people of determination.

Sector SE45 is situated at Etihad Plaza between Al Mireef Street and Al Ibtisamah Street, containing 1,283 parking spaces, with 17 designated for people of determination.

Sector SW2 is located between Al Marmouq Street to the west and Al Qalayid Street to the east, bounded by Theyab Bin Eissa Street to the north and Al Murahibeen Street to the south. It includes 523 parking spaces, with 17 designated for people of determination.

Providing long-term parking solutions

The announcement follows the completion of infrastructure work, which involved painting sidewalks and installing signage. These measures are part of Abu Dhabi’s transport development strategy to regulate public parking use and improve traffic flow. The plan includes finalising the organisation and management of parking spaces and implementing long-term solutions in this area. This will help achieve optimal use of public parking, reduce illegal parking, enhance city safety and security, and maintain the streets' visual appeal.

Raising awareness about Mawaqif services

In an effort to educate the public about the public parking management system, Abu Dhabi Mobility has been distributing informative brochures through a field team that continues to operate in the area. This initiative aims to raise awareness among business owners and visitors in Khalifa Commercial and Etihad Plaza areas of Khalifa City about the Mawaqif service, its usage procedures, and its positive effects on traffic flow, as well as on service, community, economic, and environmental aspects.

Abu Dhabi Mobility reminds the public to follow the regulations for organising and managing public parking at all times. Vehicles should be parked correctly and systematically in allocated spaces, avoiding prohibited areas, and ensuring they do not obstruct traffic to maintain smooth traffic flow and community safety.