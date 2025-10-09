London, United Kingdom: The Abu Dhabi London Business Connect, organised by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry yesterday (8 October 2025) in London, highlighted investment opportunities across key sectors.

The forum convened senior government officials and private sector leaders, including high level representatives from more than 50 Abu Dhabi entities and corporates, to advance investment ties, promote innovation, and explore global business prospects.

The programme featured keynote speeches and presentations showcasing Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape, panel discussions, and presentations from UK companies.

The forum also featured the signing of agreements and memoranda of understanding between different entities and institutions from both the UK and the emirate.

His Excellency Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “Our business relationship with the UK is robust and continuously evolving, founded on a shared commitment to innovation, sustainable development, and the creation of a diverse and resilient economy. Abu Dhabi London Business Connect provides a dynamic platform to strengthen existing partnerships and explore new opportunities in the sectors of the future.”

“In recent years, we have reinforced the emirate’s standing as a global business hub by developing world class infrastructure, embracing advanced digital solutions, and launching pioneering initiatives to accelerate our transition towards a diversified and sustainable economy,” he added.

His Excellency Al Dhaheri affirmed that Abu Dhabi’s supportive economic environment serves as an ideal platform for global companies seeking expansion into the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia.

The forum featured a comprehensive agenda of sessions and interactive presentations, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s status as a strategic hub for trade, investment, and innovation

The Abu Dhabi Chamber “Abu Dhabi in 180 Seconds” presentation, offered an overview of the emirate’s advanced economic enablers and leadership in fostering sustainable growth.

A fireside chat titled “Family Capital, Global Horizons” was moderated by Lord Edward Udny Lister, Co-Chair of the UAE UK Business Council, with the participation of H.E. Yousef Al Nowais, Chairman of Arab Development, and businessman Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group International. The session examined the role of family businesses in shaping generations, expanding globally, and leveraging Abu Dhabi’s supportive business environment.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber also hosted a session titled “From First Meeting to First Deal”, presented by Ms. Ayda Al Khoori, Director of Business Connect and Services at the Chamber, highlighting the Chamber’s range of services that enable investors to expand, reduce risk, ease doing business, and stimulate commercial growth.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) conducted a session titled “When Capital Meets Clusters”, in which Mr. Joseph Chamoun, Head of Investor Relations, outlined investment priorities and the support provided to global companies seeking to scale their operations in the Emirate.

Mr. Tim Sarson, Partner and Head of Tax at KPMG, delivered an analytical presentation on the United Kingdom’s macroeconomic and market outlook, identifying key considerations that cross-border investors should assess to maximise the advantages of Abu Dhabi’s advanced investment climate.

The forum also included a case study session that examined the experience of Emtelle, a successful British company in fibre-optic network infrastructure and microduct solutions, which has established and expanded its operations in Abu Dhabi. Emtelle shared practical insights into the Emirate’s attractive business environment and advanced infrastructure, which have enabled the company to expand into new markets. This was followed by a joint panel between Abu Dhabi Customs and Maersk, which discussed logistics solutions and the single trade window system.

Additionally, Ms. Hala Bashir, Head of Special Projects at Hub71, showcased Abu Dhabi’s global startup and entrepreneurship ecosystem, underlining Hub71’s role as an international platform for innovators and early-stage companies.