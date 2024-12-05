The digital solution boosts the competitiveness of local businesses by facilitating exports of local products to global markets

The platform was designed with support from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development in alignment with the World Trade Organization’s Free Trade Agreement to empower traders in the emirate and beyond

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) today launched the Abu Dhabi Trade Information Portal (TIP), the emirate’s integrated digital solution to facilitate import, export, and re-export procedures, enhancing transparency, reducing costs, and improving operational efficiency. The platform was launched in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Customs and Maqta Gateway, part of Abu Dhabi Ports Group’s Digital Cluster.

The platform was launched during the inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week (ADBW), held from 4-6 December under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

TIP is the latest addition to the suite of digital solutions launched by ADDED, including the Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform (ATLP), which has been designed to digitise trade processes across sea, land, and airports, special economic zones, and free zones in Abu Dhabi. ATLP also includes the Abu Dhabi Export Gateway (ADEG), enabling exporting companies in the emirate to find suitable markets for their products, contributing to GDP growth.

Completing Abu Dhabi’s advanced digital trade ecosystem, TIP offers comprehensive information on the regulations, fees, taxes, and procedures involved in import, export, and re-export processes. TIP covers all stages of the trade journey, from information on laws and policies to the digital issuance of essential documentation like permits, licenses, and certifications. It also provides ready-to-use templates for standard trade documents, such as Bills of Lading (BoL) and Certificates of Origin (CO), making it easier for companies to comply with regulations and complete transactions smoothly. By using Harmonized System (HS) codes, TIP offers tailored, step-by-step information for each transaction based on product details and transit methods.

Using historical data from the Border Meter system, the platform also evaluates anticipated timelines and costs per procedure. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), these digital trade platforms can reduce the time spent on customs compliance by up to 50%, and lower operational costs associated with brokers and intermediaries between $100 and $1,000 per transaction.

Mohammed Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “The launch of TIP represents a transformative advancement in Abu Dhabi’s advanced trade ecosystem. This pioneering platform not only streamlines processes but also underscores our unwavering commitment to cultivating a business-friendly environment and championing an innovative, digital-first approach to global trade. By empowering businesses to navigate the complexities of trade with unmatched ease and efficiency, TIP further strengthens Abu Dhabi’s standing as a premier global hub for trade and investment.”

Poul Hansen, Chief, Trade Facilitation, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), said: “By adopting the principles contained in UNCEFACT Recommendation No 38 and inspired by UNCTAD’s methodology and Roadmap for building a national Trade Information Portal, Abu Dhabi has established a best practice platform with the objective of creating transparency and simplification of trade procedures. The launch of the Abu Dhabi Trade Information Portal marks a significant milestone in enhancing trade and supply chain transparency and efficiency in the region, fostering economic growth.”

Pierre Bonthonneau, Head of Trade and Investment Facilitation at the International Tade Centre (ITC), added: “Abu Dhabi’s adoption of best practices from ITC and UNCTAD in developing its Trade Information Portal is commendable. This strategic initiative will foster a more transparent and predictable trade environment, strengthening the emirate’s attractiveness to investors and traders and driving economic growth”.

About ADDED:

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the catalyst for economic growth and diversification, regulates the business sector in the Emirate and leads economic initiatives to achieve a knowledge-based, diversified, and sustainable economy. ADDED adopts best policies and practices based on the latest research and statistics, devotes its efforts to elevate the development and renaissance across various sectors, and prepares strategic programs and plans by adopting the best economic and administrative practices, applying the latest technology, and drawing on global expertise.

ADDED strives to improve the investment climate in the Emirate by enhancing prospects for cooperation with strategic partners and ensure principles of innovation, transparency, and knowledge-sharing are followed to strengthening the business ecosystem to enhance Abu Dhabi as preferred destination for business and investments.

