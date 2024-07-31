At its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the Judicial Department received a delegation from Dubai Courts, within their efforts to promote cooperation and partnership and to share experiences, knowledge and expertise in the areas of common interest, which contribute to supporting judicial foundations and facilitating full access to services.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed about the architectural design of ADJD main building, which is considered one of the well-known architectural and engineering edifices in the world. The design of ADJD building takes into account the combination of authenticity and modernity in sustainable and creative ways, applying the latest international practices, in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to strengthen the effectiveness and sustainability of judicial operations and to ensure easy access to services, thus contributing to support the competitive position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The delegation visited the offices of the judiciary members and judicial assistants, major and minor courtrooms, customer happiness centers of both courts and prosecution offices, in addition to the specialized legal library, the judges’ lounge, as well as the innovation hall.

During the visiting delegation tour, a specialized team from ADJD reviewed the modern means and technologies that keep pace with all requirements, the technical systems used in operating the building and the leading technological solutions applied in ADJD to facilitate the work of courts and members of the judiciary to help them provide the best court and judicial services.

At the conclusion of the visit, the delegation praised the modern and advanced systems used in Abu Dhabi courts, the provision of the latest technical equipment in ADJD buildings, and the synchronization of all procedures and operations, allowing tasks to be completed in quick and easy steps.