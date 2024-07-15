In order to ensure the delivery of high-quality and efficient services, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's Correctional and Rehabilitation Policies Committee—which was established in accordance with Law No. 4 of 2024 regarding the regulation of correctional and rehabilitation centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi reviewed the technical projects plan for these facilities. The committee also discussed the role that these facilities play in supporting digital systems in all operational processes and connecting them with strategic partners.

This occurred during the second Reform and Rehabilitation Policies Committee meeting, which was chaired by His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. During the meeting, the plan to re-engineer the reform and rehabilitation centers' procedures was monitored, and best practices from around the world that were used to run the centers' operations were examined. Performance indicator results from the previous period were also reviewed.

Counselor Yousef Al-Abri emphasized that in carrying out the orders of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice president of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of Presidential court, Chairman of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, the Judicial Department will keep working to update the management system of correctional and rehabilitation centers in accordance with the highest international standards. The department also plans to continue developing various sectors in line with the government of Abu Dhabi's forward-thinking vision.

He clarified that in order to ensure that the centers fulfill their mission of reforming, rehabilitating, and reintegrating ex-offenders into society, the Correctional and Rehabilitation Policies Committee is stepping up its efforts in compliance with the competencies outlined in the Law Regulating Correctional and Rehabilitation Centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The committee is also concentrating on proposing draft laws that would broaden the application of alternatives to imprisonment for minor crimes.