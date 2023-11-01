Terminal A receives its first passengers after Etihad ceremonial flight

637 flights will depart and arrive during first week of operations

Transition period for all airlines to run through November 14th

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The new state-of-the-art Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) welcomed its first passengers to Abu Dhabi, signalling a new era in aviation history for the UAE.

From now until November 14th, there will be a transition period for 28 airlines, with operations being conducted concurrently from Terminals A, 1, 2, and 3. The full transition of all airlines to Terminal A will take place on November 14th and all flights will take-off and land exclusively in Terminal A from 15th of November. In its first seven days of operations, 637 flights will depart and arrive.

Abu Dhabi International Airport will be renamed Zayed International Airport. The new official name will take effect from February 9th 2024, and coincide with the official opening ceremony of Terminal A.

Terminal A brings a major increase in capacity for Abu Dhabi’s commercial aviation sector, more than doubling the current passenger capacity, with the new facilities being able to process up to 45 million travellers annually. Terminal A will further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s global standing as an aviation hub, capable of handling 79 planes at once and 11,000 passengers per hour. The increase in capacity allows for airlines to boost their presence in Abu Dhabi in response to growing demand.

With leading facilities, including biometric technology to streamline the screening and boarding process, 35,000 square metres of retail and F&B space and 163 outlets for passengers to shop, dine and enjoy, Terminal A will enhance the travel experience for all passengers, end to end, as well as travellers transferring to other destinations.

Flights from other terminals at Abu Dhabi International Airport will gradually transition to Terminal A throughout November. Passengers flying before November 15th are urged to check travel information with their respective airlines prior to travelling to or collecting visitors from the airport.

To ensure passengers and visitors arrive at the right terminal, Abu Dhabi Airports has launched a print, digital and broadcast awareness campaign that urges guests to regularly check on www.abudhabiairport.ae for updates on arrivals and departures flying to and from Abu Dhabi International Airport between November 1st and November 14th.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “This is a momentous occasion for Abu Dhabi Airports and the emirate. The official opening of Terminal A today ushers a new era for air travel in Abu Dhabi. I’m grateful for the hard work from my colleagues, and partners across the aviation sector, that has helped us reach this historical milestone. We look forward to sharing the state-of-the-art facilities, available at Terminal A, with the world and welcoming passengers to Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new home.”

For departures & arrival to and from Terminal A, passengers, travellers, and guests are advised to seek real-time flight information from www.abudhabiairport.ae

About Abu Dhabi Airports

Abu Dhabi Airports is a wholly owned ADQ company that operates five commercial airports in the emirate including Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport and the island airports in Sir Bani Yas and Delma.

We focus on managing, developing and providing aviation facilities and services to passengers and airlines, connecting communities and bringing people closer together. Our mandate is to position Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub through enhanced travel experiences and by boosting economic growth.

As one of the Middle East’s largest holding companies, ADQ’s portfolio includes energy and utilities, food and agriculture, healthcare and pharma, and mobility and logistics.

Abu Dhabi Airports has overseen the construction, launch and operations of the new Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport, which will bring a major increase in operational capacity and world-class facilities for both passengers and aviation operators, whilst enriching Abu Dhabi’s offering as a destination for both business and leisure tourism

