Hosted by SIBCA, the event is organized under the theme “Smart Solutions for Safer Communities.”

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: SIBCA, a leading fire, life safety, and ICT solutions provider in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Egypt, is proud to announce that SIBEC 2025 kicks off today, November 19 at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi. This landmark event is bringing together leading fire and safety experts, industry pioneers, and global attendees to advance innovation and shape the future of smart, secure communities.

During the dynamic two-day event, SIBEC 2025 will offer guests an opportunity to collaborate, network, and showcase pioneering industry concepts. Centered on the theme “Smart Solutions for Safer Communities,” the forum will highlight innovations in Fire & Life Safety, HVAC, Building Management Systems (BMS), Extra Low Voltage (ELV), Audio-Visual (AV), Lighting, ICT, and IoT - focusing on how smart technologies can enhance safety, performance, and sustainability across communities.

Attendees will hear from keynote speakers including Chairman and CEO of SIBCA, Ibrahim Lari; Vice President of Global Business Development at The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Mike Brunzell; and Director of UL Solutions, Jared Conrad, on topics spanning community empowerment using smart solutions, the protection of buildings under construction, and the digitization of buildings in the age of AI.

The UAE remains at the forefront of AI adoption, with Abu Dhabi setting new benchmarks in smart governance, advanced infrastructure, and future-ready industries. Backed by 35 strategic partners - including NFPA, UL Solutions, Emirates Safety Laboratories (ESL), Johnson Controls, Siemens, Carrier, Huawei, Honeywell, and more. SIBEC 2025 will deliver a tailored program designed to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

With strong public-sector support and participation from over 1000 attendees, SIBEC 2025 is poised to serve as a premier platform for collaboration, global connectivity, and partnerships that will shape the future of safety and technology solutions across the Middle East.

​​​​​​​About SIBCA

From humble beginnings in 1977, SIBCA has grown to become one of the leading providers of Fire Protection, HVAC, BMS, ELV, Audio Visual, and ICT solutions in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. With more than 2400 dedicated staff working in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and India, SIBCA has built a reputation of trust and excellence with its customers including contractors and end-users. Today, the SIBCA brand is synonymous with reliability in designing, implementing cutting-edge technology, customer service, and support.

SIBCA partners with international industrial leaders, to provide bespoke solutions, from initial needs assessment to systems engineering, design, installation, and commissioning. With on-going 24/7 operations and maintenance, SIBCA provides value-added and innovative solutions to meet our customers’ unique needs.