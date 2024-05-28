Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), the export-financing arm of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), took part in the third edition of the Make it in the Emirates Forum, held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center under the theme “INVEST, INNOVATE, GROW”. The event was organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and ADNOC Group.

The ADEX pavilion received significant engagement from visitors and participants, who explored the benefits of its innovative financing solutions, which are designed to support UAE companies and enhance the global competitiveness of national industries.

During the forum, ADEX held meetings with its strategic partners to explore future opportunities that would align with national strategies to diversify the UAE’s economy. These discussions centered around increasing export volumes, boosting the industrial sector’s contribution to the GDP, and establishing a competitive and globally influential national economy.

His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office, said: “As a strategic partner of the forum, we align with the vision of our leadership to support national industries’ effort to enhance their competitiveness. The Make it in the Emirates Forum offers an incredible opportunity to closely connect with national and global entities and explore opportunities for strategic partnerships that would amplify our developmental efforts and enhance our contribution to the national economy. Moreover, collaboration is key to our efforts, which is where the forum adds value to our mission.”

H.E. Al Suwaidi emphasized the significance of the Make it in the Emirates Forum as a crucial platform to explore prospective projects and investment opportunities in the national industrial sector.

The event provides an ideal environment for exchanging knowledge and staying updated on artificial intelligence and advanced industrial technologies. Additionally, it offers an opportunity to forge strategic partnerships, which help create opportunities to position the UAE as a global hub for advanced industries.

While participating in the Forum, ADEX extended its support to The Bee Café and Bakery, a unique initiative led by the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination. Managed by people of determination, the initiative reflects the vision of the UAE’s leadership to support and empower the community.

Through its support of The Bee Café and Bakery, ADEX aims to showcase the skills of people of determination at various events, ensuring that they can actively contribute to the country’s sustainable development and become productive members of society.

The forum and its accompanying exhibition are among the most important events in the UAE as it brings together decision-makers from the government and private sectors, as well as senior officials, entrepreneurs, financing institutions, investors, and small and medium-sized businesses, both local and international. The forum aims to support and strengthen national industries, enhance their competitiveness in global markets, and attract diverse investments from both within and outside the country.

-Ends-

About ADEX

Established by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) in 2019, the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) offers financing solutions to Emirati exporters to help increase the country’s export volume and promote UAE export business in the global markets. ADEX’s mandate includes providing credit facilities to overseas buyers and importers via direct and indirect loans and guarantees, thereby enhancing the export sector’s pivotal economic role and promoting its global competitiveness. This is in line with the UAE’s economic diversification strategy. The entity also seeks to expand the range of locally made exported goods and services, being among the main pillars of the country’s sustainable development. To learn more about our services and solutions, please visit our website