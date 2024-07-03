The agreement was signed in Abu Dhabi at the International Congress of Arabic Publishing and Creative Industries 2024

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Adobe at the third International Congress of Arabic Publishing and Creative Industries (Congress PCI), held at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement will see Adobe work together with the Centre on an ongoing basis, in order to better understand the complex and future requirements for Arabic language typography, conduct research on user experience with Adobe design-related products, and gather insights to inform future software development and enhancement.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said: “The International Congress of Arabic Publishing and Creative Industries has quickly established itself as a leading platform for Arab and international experts, stakeholders, and decision makers in publishing and various creative sectors to connect, exchange insight and expertise, and build partnerships to develop innovative solutions for pressing issues facing the publishing industries and drive progress in this key sector.”

“This agreement we have signed with leading software developer, Adobe – a true pioneer in the field – sets the stage for greater cooperation between us to resolve some of the leading obstacles facing the widespread use of Arabic content, in line with our main objective to promote Arabic as a leading language of culture, science, and communication,” H.E. bin Tamim added.

Priscilla Knoble, Senior Director of International Strategy & Product Management at Adobe, said: “The event provided an opportunity to work together with the ALC to better understand the complex and future needs for Arabic language typography. In a rapidly evolving world, creatives exist in an environment where Arabic, Latin, and other complex scripts must often be used together harmoniously in text-based design. The Congress PCI provided a perfect opportunity for us to explore how best to solve many common problems across typographic disciplines and discuss emerging needs as AI continues to revolutionise how we communicate.”

The annual Congress, organised by the ALC, brought together an elite group of creative economy experts, business leaders, publishing pioneers, content creators, and creative talents to showcase the latest trends in publishing. Since its inaugural edition in 2022, the Congress has aimed to establish a knowledge-sharing hub for regional and global publishing and creative content developers in the Arab market. The 2024 Congress was held under the theme ‘Technological Transformations in the Publishing Industry and Drivers of Change’, featuring speakers from 50 countries who represented various cultural and creative fields.