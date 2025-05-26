Six weekly flights to boost tourism, trade, and travel between the Seychelles and Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Airports announced the launch of Air Seychelles' new passenger flight service connecting Seychelles International Airport (SEZ) to Zayed International Airport (AUH). The new route, which operates six times a week, strengthens connectivity between the UAE’s capital and the stunning Seychelles, providing travellers with more opportunities to explore the islands and enjoy seamless travel.

As part of a codeshare partnership with Etihad Airways, Air Seychelles passengers will enjoy seamless connections to Etihad’s global network, opening up travel options to destinations across Europe, Asia, and beyond. Additionally, travellers can connect onwards to Mauritius three days a week, or domestically within Seychelles to Praslin, the second largest island, further expanding the reach of the Seychelles as a key tourism hub.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “This new flight service not only bolsters Abu Dhabi's position as a global aviation hub, but also strengthens the ties between the UAE and Seychelles. The launch offers increased accessibility for both UAE residents and international visitors, opening the door for them to experience the unparalleled beauty, culture, and hospitality of the Seychelles.”

Air Seychelles’ Chief Executive Officer, Sandy Benoiton commented: “We are thrilled to launch this exciting new service to Abu Dhabi, a key gateway for our passengers. Through this partnership with Etihad Airways, we are able to offer greater convenience and more destinations, creating new opportunities for travel and tourism in both the Seychelles and the UAE.”

Abu Dhabi Airports continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing air connectivity, driving economic growth, and supporting tourism. With an ever-expanding network of both international and regional flights, Abu Dhabi Airports is committed to offering a world-class passenger experience and contributing to the ongoing growth of the UAE’s aviation sector.

