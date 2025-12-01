Riyadh, KSA : Abhi, powered by Alraedah, has announced a strategic partnership with KABi, a leading Saudi human capital technology company, to provide employees within KABi-managed organizations with instant access to a portion of their earned wages through ABHI’s Earned Wage Access (EWA) solution.

Through this partnership, KABi employees will be able to withdraw part of their accrued salary whenever needed during the month, giving them immediate liquidity to manage daily expenses more easily and reducing reliance on high-cost financial alternatives.

“Our collaboration with KABi reflects ABHI’s ongoing commitment to advancing financial well-being and supporting digitally empowered workplaces in Saudi Arabia. By integrating Earned Wage Access into KABi’s ecosystem, we are enabling thousands of employees to experience financial freedom, flexibility, and stability,” said Omair Ansari, Co-Founder and CEO of ABHI.

Khalid A. AlOraij, Board Member and CEO of KABi, added: “At KABi, we are dedicated to empowering workforces through modern technology solutions. Providing instant access to earned wages in collaboration with ABHI strengthens employee stability and supports a more productive and well-being-focused workplace.”

Founded in 2021, ABHI is dedicated to expanding financial accessibility across the GCC and beyond. Today, the company serves more than one million users in the MENAP region, partnering with over 5,000 businesses and processing approximately five million transactions valued at more than USD 500 million. ABHI’s comprehensive suite of solutions, including Earned Wage Access, Invoice Factoring, SME Working Capital & Revenue-Based Financing, and Payroll Solutions, continues to empower companies to optimize cash flow and support their employees with reliable access to liquidity.

This partnership aligns with the Kingdom’s efforts toward digital transformation and financial empowerment in line with Saudi Vision 2030, supporting workplaces built on innovation and modern technology.

About Abhi

ABHI provides a comprehensive suite of solutions, including Earned Wage Access and SME Financing. The fintech company has established partnerships with over 5000 companies, driving economic growth and creating lasting social impact.

ABHI has gained recognition from Hub71 and Endeavor and was the first to be awarded the Technology Pioneer 2023 Award by the World Economic Forum, making fintech history in the MENAP region. ABHI was also selected as one of the Future 100 companies in the UAE and has recently been selected for Mastercard’s Start Path Small Business program.

For more information, visit https://abhi.co/

About KABi

KABi is a leading Saudi human capital technology company providing digital solutions that support workforce management, performance development, and enhanced employee experience.