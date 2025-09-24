Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Salam’s Chief Business Officer (CBO) delivered an impactful speech at Huawei Connect 2025 in Shanghai during the Government Public Services Digitalization session. His remarks emphasized the significant role Salam is playing in the Saudi Market to achieve Saudi Vision 2030 by capitalizing on Salam Stronge backbone, wide fiber network and 5G coverage, and by enabling the customer with (8) key Solutions offering through a strategic collaboration between Salam and Huawei in advancing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation agenda. The Key Solutions offering are: Connectivity, Cybersecurity, Hosting Services, Professional Services, Managed Services, Enterprise Applications, AI and 5G Solutions.

A key highlight of the speech was the successful joint validation of the SD-WAN solution with a major Saudi government entity, a breakthrough that demonstrates how Salam and Huawei are delivering secure, resilient, and agile connectivity solutions to empower smarter and more efficient public services.

Abdullah Khorami, Salam’s CBO also emphasized the success of Salam and Huawei in developing one of the Kingdom’s most reliable and advanced MPLS networks, which today serves enterprise (2B) clients with a robust backbone infrastructure, seamless traffic management, and optimized performance. This collaboration reflects both parties’ commitment to setting new benchmarks in quality, performance, and customer experience.

During his speech, Khorami stated: “I would like to extend my appreciation to the people of Salam, whose dedication and expertise have made these achievements possible. I also want to thank our customers and partners, whose trust and collaboration have enabled us to deliver innovative solutions across our fixed and mobile infrastructure, turning ideas into tangible impact.”

He added, “A great example is our SD-WAN deployment for a major Saudi government customer during the 2025 Hajj season, where mobile and on-premise sites were seamlessly connected, tested, and are now progressing toward commercial success.”

Finally, he concluded his speech, “Most importantly, I dedicate this recognition to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It symbolizes what can be achieved when vision, determination, and innovation come together. The milestones we celebrate today are only the beginning. Salam will continue to invest, innovate, and play a central role in shaping the next chapter of the ICT sector’s success.”

The speech reaffirmed Salam’s leadership in accelerating Saudi Arabia’s digital ecosystem in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, while underscoring the power of partnerships in shaping the future of government and enterprise digital services.

