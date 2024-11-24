UAE, Dubai – The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation has joined a growing coalition of contributors supporting the Lebanon Education Continuity Project. This initiative, spearheaded by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) through the Digital School, is being implemented in collaboration with various partners and stakeholders. The project's first phase aims to benefit 40,000 individuals through two primary tracks: providing digital education solutions and supporting continued education in displacement centers across Lebanon.

The Lebanon Education Continuity Project (2024-2025) aligns with the campaign launched by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support the Lebanese people. On 30 October, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the provision of education support programs in Lebanon through the Digital School, to support the students and the education sector which was been disrupted by recent events.

As part of its collaboration with the Digital School, Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation is directly funding the education of 4,500 students aged 13 to 18 years, through its Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund.

Accelerating recovery

His Excellency Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, stated: “Our contribution to the Lebanon Education Continuity Project reflects the Foundation's commitment to supporting the UAE's humanitarian and philanthropic initiatives, empowering neighbouring nations to overcome challenges. We believe education is the cornerstone to development, and ensuring its continuity in Lebanon is a crucial first step toward accelerating recovery and restoring normalcy.”

He continued: "Joining this ambitious program underscores the Foundation's mission outlined since its establishment in 2015; to empower future generations through innovative educational solutions and active partnerships, enabling them to thrive and contribute to sustainable development. By partnering with MBRGI through the Digital School, we aim to realize our shared vision of supporting the Lebanese people and creating a lasting positive impact across the Arab region."

Solidarity

Dr. Waleed Al-Ali, Secretary General of the Digital School, highlighted the significant progress of the Lebanon Education Continuity Project, a component of the UAE's comprehensive humanitarian campaign providing relief, food, and healthcare to the Lebanese people. As part of the project, the Digital School has offered free access to educational content aligned with Lebanon's official curriculum, incorporating smart solutions for offline accessibility. He noted the increasing registration of both students in displacement centers and teachers who will be trained to support the project.

Dr. Al-Ali stated: “The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation's contribution to this project exemplifies the spirit of solidarity and teamwork for which the UAE is renowned, and which has been essential to the success of the country's humanitarian initiatives. We are confident that this partnership will facilitate the return of affected students to their education after the disruption and significantly bolster our efforts to equip them with all necessary resources.”

The ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon’ campaign, which kicked off in early October 2024 under the supervision of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, has garnered widespread community engagement. Participants from diverse nationalities and backgrounds, including Sheikhs, Ministers, dignitaries, and business leaders, contributed to relief efforts at collection centers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah.

Investing in people

Education and the spreading of knowledge is among MBRGI’s key priorities, as it realizes the vital role education plays in the advancement of societies through investing in their key resource: human capital. In line with its vision for improving quality of life through education, MBRGI has launched many programs and projects to support education in developing countries, combat illiteracy, train teachers, build education facilities and offer vocational training to help students in underprivileged communities.

MBRGI also focuses its efforts on enlightening the Arab youth through programs that promote reading and the gaining of knowledge to help the new generation build a solid foundation of knowledge and awareness, preparing them for future challenges.