Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, has once again received the prestigious Gold Award in the 2024 Toyota Distributor Award Program by Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC).

This milestone marks 14 consecutive years of recognition for Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ commitment to setting the benchmark in sales performance, aftersales service, and customer experience across the Kingdom.

The Toyota Distributor Award reinforces Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ long-standing dedication to innovation, guest satisfaction, and continuous development as it delivers world-class automotive solutions aligned with the evolving mobility needs of Saudi Arabia

Takayuki Kanno, General Manager, India & Middle East Division, Toyota Motor Corporation, commented: "Toyota is proud to present Abdul Latif Jameel Motors with the 2024 Gold Award, recognizing the continuous efforts to care for each customer and produce happiness for all. We are committed to continuing our journey and look forward to achieving new milestones together."

Hassan Jameel, Chairman of the Board of Managers of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, added, "We are thankful to Toyota for this recognition, and especially grateful to our dedicated team whose efforts make achievements like this possible. Our focus on our guests has always been our guiding principle, and we remain committed to continuously enhancing every aspect of their experience."

This recognition underscores Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ unwavering commitment to excellence, guest trust, and future-led solutions, further cementing its position as a leader in Saudi Arabia’s automotive industry. In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors continues to embrace innovation and digital transformation across its operations. It remains focused on advancing Saudi Arabia’s mobility landscape, ensuring that every guest experience reflects unparalleled quality, service, and technological sophistication

Since 1955, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has worked closely with Toyota Motor Corporation to deliver a seamless and premium automotive ownership journey in Saudi Arabia. With decades of expertise across the mobility value chain, the company remains at the forefront of service enhancement and innovation, ensuring that its products and offerings evolve in line with the dynamic needs of its guests.