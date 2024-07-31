Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, has been awarded the prestigious Gold Award for the 13th consecutive year in the 2023 Distributor Award Program by Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC).

The Toyota Distributor Award recognizes Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ exceptional performance across Sales, After Sales, and Joint Priority Theme activities, highlighting the team’s robust leadership and unwavering dedication in Saudi Arabia.

Masaru Shimada, General Manager, India & Middle East Division, Toyota Motor Corporation, said, “We are delighted to present the 2023 Distributor Award to Abdul Latif Jameel Motors. Their remarkable performance in the past year is a testament to their hard work, creativity, and passion for excellence.”

Hassan Jameel, Chairman of the Board of Managers of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, commented, “Winning the prestigious 2023 Distributor Award for the 13th year in a row is yet another milestone that reflects the team’s outstanding efforts and passion for understanding the guests' needs while meeting and exceeding their expectations. This achievement inspires us to push the boundaries and continue striving for innovation and excellence. Our gratitude goes to Toyota for recognizing our efforts, as well as to our guests and associates who have contributed greatly to our success.”

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ winning streak underlines their commitment to delivering high-quality services across all areas of Sales and Aftersales. Securing the Gold Award 13 times in a row reaffirms the company’s dedication to excellence, consistently embodying the Kaizen principles to drive continuous improvement in their daily operations and enhance their products and services for their valued guests.

Since 1955, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has worked together with Toyota Motor Corporation to deliver a premium experience of automotive ownership and aftersales services in Saudi Arabia. Leveraging decades of considerable expertise across the mobility value chain, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors continues to improve products and services, meeting the evolving needs of its guests.

About Abdul Latif Jameel Motors

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors was established in 1955 in Saudi Arabia. It was appointed as the authorized distributor for Toyota in the same year and Lexus in 1989. Guided by the ‘guest first’ approach and Kaizen philosophy, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors is dedicated to establishing itself as the preferred mobility partner, meeting the evolving needs of the Kingdom and its people.

For more information, please visit alj.com. and Toyota.com.sa.

