​​​​Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, has announced that most of its facilities have been awarded the prestigious ISO 14001:2015 EMS certification.

Granted by SGS, a leading testing, inspection, and certification company, this accreditation demonstrates Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ proactive efforts to reduce its environmental impact, optimize its resources efficiently, and align its operations with international best practices. It covers a broad spectrum of activities, including vehicle sales, vehicle service/maintenance, and spare parts distribution.

ISO 14001:2015 is a globally recognized standard that helps organizations manage their environmental impact effectively. It provides a clear framework for improving environmental performance, minimizing their footprint, and meeting legal requirements.

This certification highlights Abdul Latif Jameel Motors' comprehensive approach to environmental responsibility by making it a core part of its daily operations. It also underlines the company’s efforts to support Vision 2030 sustainability goals for a greener future.

Mazin Ghazi Jameel, Managing Director, Toyota Marketing Operations, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said, "This accomplishment is a significant milestone that underscores Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ long-standing commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. We are proud to integrate global standards into our operations, contributing to a better future for Saudi Arabia in line with the Saudi Green Initiative. Guided by the Kaizen philosophy of continuous improvement, we remain focused on enhancing responsible practices across all aspects of our business."

By embedding sustainability into its operations, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors is setting a benchmark for EMS, reinforcing its vision to enable cleaner and more efficient mobility in the Kingdom and beyond.

-Ends-

About Abdul Latif Jameel Motors

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors was established in 1955 in Saudi Arabia. It was appointed as the authorized distributor for Toyota in the same year and Lexus in 1989. Guided by the ‘guest first’ approach and Kaizen philosophy, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors is dedicated to establishing itself as the preferred mobility partner, meeting the evolving needs of the Kingdom and its people.

For more information, please visit alj.com and Toyota.com.sa.

For further information, please contact:

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, media@alj.com, and Instinctif Partners, ALJM_Toyota@instinctif.com.

Disclaimer;

© Abdul Latif Jameel Import & Distribution Company Ltd. (Abdul Latif Jameel Motors). All rights fully reserved. The Abdul Latif Jameel name, and the Abdul Latif Jameel logotype and pentagon-shaped graphic are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Abdul Latif Jameel IPR Company Limited.

The term “Abdul Latif Jameel” refers broadly to several distinct, separate and independent legal entities. Abdul Latif Jameel is not itself a corporate entity, association or conglomerate run by an overarching parent company but merely refers to a group of distinct and wholly separate legal entities that are collectively referred to as Abdul Latif Jameel. Abdul Latif Jameel is not a corporate group as defined in section 1161(5) of the Companies Act 2006.

This document may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding matters other than historical fact, such as future results, events, activities, developments or circumstances or the beliefs, plans or expectations of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors or Abdul Latif Jameel entities or their respective managements. Forward-looking statements often can be identified by the use of words such as ‘expect’, ‘project’, ‘anticipate’, ‘plan’, ‘estimate’, ‘believe’, ‘predict’, ‘intend’, ‘potential’, ‘possible’, ‘probable’, ‘likely’, ‘forecast’, ‘guidance’, ‘outlook’, ‘goal’, ‘target’, ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘should’ or ‘could’ or other similar terms or phrases. However, the absence of such words does not mean that a particular statement is not forward looking. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions at the time of such statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors or Abdul Latif Jameel entities. Should any of such expectations or assumptions prove incorrect, or should any of such risks or uncertainties materialize, actual future results, events, activities, developments or circumstances may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and neither Abdul Latif Jameel Motors nor Abdul Latif Jameel assumes, and hereby disclaims, any obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements made by Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, Abdul Latif Jameel, or by any person on behalf of any of them, whether communicated in writing, electronically or orally, are qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the potential transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, or an exemption therefrom.