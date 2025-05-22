Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Abdul Latif Jameel for Oils Company Limited has signed a strategic distribution agreement with PETRONAS Lubricants International, to grow the PETRONAS Lubricants brands in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The partnership aims to accelerate the availability of PETRONAS’ world-class lubricants across the Kingdom, leveraging Abdul Latif Jameel for Oils’ extensive distribution network and trusted market presence. It represents a significant step toward meeting the increasing demand for high-performance lubricant solutions tailored to both passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

Eng. Faisal Alsamannoudi, Chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises, commented:

"We are pleased to partner with PETRONAS Lubricants International to accelerate the growth of PETRONAS lubricants in Saudi Arabia. PETRONAS is a trusted name worldwide, and this agreement reflects our strategic ambition to provide world-class, technology-driven solutions to customers across the Saudi market."

Mr. Giuseppe Pedretti, Managing Director EMEA Region of PETRONAS Lubricants International, added: "Saudi Arabia represents a key growth market for us, and we are proud to collaborate with Abdul Latif Jameel for Oils to deepen our presence in the region. Together, we aim to deliver superior value, performance, and reliability through our lubricants portfolio."

This agreement reflects both companies' mutual commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-centric growth. By combining global lubricant technology with local market strength, the partnership is poised to deliver lasting value to Saudi drivers and businesses.

About PETRONAS Lubricants International

PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) is the global lubricants manufacturing and marketing arm of PETRONAS, Malaysia’s dynamic global energy group. Established in 2008, PLI manufactures and markets a full range of high-quality automotive and industrial lubricant products in over 100 markets internationally. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, PLI also has offices around the world including Turin, Belo Horizonte, Beijing, and Chicago. PLI is the technical resource behind PETRONAS’ partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, responsible for the design, development and delivery of the Fluid Technology Solutions™, which includes customised lubricants, fuels and transmission fluids to power the Silver Arrows.

We are a progressive energy and solutions partner, enriching lives for a sustainable future. Our commitment remains to conduct and grow our business in ways that contribute positively to society and the environment.

PLI is driving an aggressive business growth agenda as one of the leading global lubricants companies at the forefront of the industry, providing custom-made solutions for every need. For more information, please visit www.pli-petronas.com

About Abdul Latif Jameel for Oils

Abdul Latif Jameel for Oils is one of the core investments of Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises, the diversification platform of Abdul Latif Jameel in Saudi Arabia. Established to meet the Kingdom’s rising demand for high-quality automotive and industrial lubricants, the company provides premium products and tailored solutions as a leader in Saudi Arabia’s auto aftermarket that is built on a legacy of trust and performance.

As the exclusive distributor of Toyota Genuine Motor Oil in Saudi Arabia, Abdul Latif Jameel for Oils also offers a growing portfolio of lubricant brands and services designed to serve the evolving needs of workshops, fleets, retailers, and industrial customers. The company partners with global and regional leaders to ensure reliability, quality, and innovation across its offerings.

Headquartered in Jeddah, Abdul Latif Jameel for Oils is advancing its operations through digital transformation, sustainability initiatives, and a customer-centric approach. As part of its long-term vision, the company is expanding its scope into chemical solutions and industrial localization, contributing to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and future energy goals.

With a forward-looking mindset and strong distribution capabilities, Abdul Latif Jameel for Oils is redefining the role of lubricants—not just as a product, but as a platform for efficiency, performance, and value creation across the automotive and industrial landscape.