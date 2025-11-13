Abdul Latif Jameel Finance named “The Leading Non-Bank Financial Institution for MSME Funding in 2024” for the second consecutive year.

It was also awarded “The Highest Growing Non-Bank Financial Institution for MSME Funding in 2024”.

Recognition reflects Abdul Latif Jameel Finance’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and supporting Saudi Vision 2030’s goals of economic diversification and sustainable growth.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Abdul Latif Jameel Finance, a leader in innovative financing solutions and services that is regulated by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), has been honored with two awards at the Biban Forum 2025, held in Riyadh.

Presented by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monsha’at), Abdul Latif Jameel Finance was recognized as both the “The Leading Non-Bank Financial Institution for MSME Funding in 2024” for the second year in a row, and the “The Highest Growing Non-Bank Financial Institution for MSME Funding in 2024”.

The awards highlight Abdul Latif Jameel Finance’s leadership in advancing access to finance for micro, small, and medium enterprises across Saudi Arabia, and its ongoing contribution to driving entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, and sustainable economic development in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Dr. Khalid Alsharif, CEO of Abdul Latif Jameel Finance, said: “We are deeply honored to receive two awards from Monsha’at recognizing our leadership and growth in MSME financing. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering entrepreneurs, supporting business sustainability, and contributing to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives. We remain dedicated to developing innovative, responsible financial solutions that help Saudi businesses grow and thrive.”

To date, Abdul Latif Jameel Finance has funded more than 294,000 MSMEs, extending over SAR 4.2 billion in financing across key sectors including technology, tourism, entertainment, crafts, and production.

As a trusted partner in Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, Abdul Latif Jameel Finance continues to innovate tailored financing solutions that enable business growth, promote financial inclusion, and support the Kingdom’s ongoing economic transformation.

About Abdul Latif Jameel Finance:

Abdul Latif Jameel Finance is a pioneering financing business focused on providing innovative solutions to individuals and SMEs. Regulated by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), Abdul Latif Jameel Finance offers a range of financing services that empower customers and address the evolving market needs. In 2024, it surpassed SR 3.5 billion in microfinancing through its Bab Rizq Jameel Microfinance program, supporting over 283,000 entrepreneurs and small businesses to date. For more information, visit: www.aljfinance.com

