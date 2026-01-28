ABB Egypt Boosts Local Manufacturing up to 78%, strengthening local supply chains and 'Proudly Made in Egypt' global competitiveness

ABB’s advanced electrification and automation solutions help Egyptian industries reduce carbon footprint and maximize productivity

Ahmed Hammad: 'We are committed to driving a resilient industrial sector that creates long-term value for Egypt”

Cairo, Egypt – ABB Egypt reaffirmed its strategic commitment to Egypt’s sustainable industrial transformation during the Swiss-Egyptian Economic Forum 2026. Organized by the Embassy of Switzerland in Egypt in collaboration with the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) and SwissCham Egypt, the forum served as a high-level platform for public-private dialogue aimed at strengthening bilateral economic ties.

The forum highlighted the robust economic partnership between the two nations, underpinned by a bilateral Official Development Assistance (ODA) portfolio exceeding USD 70 million in grants. These funds support diverse projects that advance shared priorities for sustainable development, providing a fertile landscape for Swiss innovation to flourish within the Egyptian market.

“Guided by ABB’s global tagline, ‘Engineered to Outrun’ we are dedicated to empowering our partners to stay ahead of the curve in industrial efficiency,” stated Mr. Ahmed Hammad, Chairman at ABB Egypt. “We are deeply integrated into the country's economic fabric. With a legacy spanning over 100 years and a dedicated team of 1,300 direct employees, we are committed to driving a resilient and carbon-neutral industrial sector that creates tangible, long-term value for the Egyptian economy.”

During a dedicated panel discussion exploring the contribution of Swiss innovation to Egypt’s industrial landscape, Mr. Hammad shared insights on how localized technology acts as a catalyst for national growth. The discussion underscored how ABB Egypt’s core business areas in electrification, automation, and motion are designed to directly support the "National Narrative for Economic Development," aligning with Egypt Vision 2030 to transform the nation into a competitive regional hub for industry and energy.

ABB Egypt is committed to creating a cleaner, leaner industrial sector by providing advanced solutions that help local industries significantly reduce their carbon footprint, maximize operational productivity, and improve energy efficiency. This aligns with Egypt's goal of achieving a 42% renewable energy mix by 2030. Through strategic initiatives and continuous focus on embedding global expertise into the local market, ABB Egypt has achieved its target to raise the share of locally sourced components up to 78%. This commitment not only strengthened local supply chains and feeding industries but also enhanced the global competitiveness of “Proudly Made in Egypt” products.

As a flagship Swiss investor, ABB Egypt’s participation in the forum underscores the vital link between Swiss technological excellence and Egypt’s national development goals, while its investments in local manufacturing, digital innovation, and human development reinforce Swiss leadership in enabling sustainable growth.

About ABB:

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive, and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this “Engineered to Outrun.” The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB).

For more info, please visit: www.abb.com