Dubai: The Arab Association of Urology (AAU) and its educational platform, the Arab School of Urology (ASU) collaborated with the Saudi-based SAJA Pharmaceuticals for a public awareness program about overactive bladder (OAB) and urinary Incontinence at Khorfakkan Hospital. This was the first of many collaborations to promote preventable urological health issues by the AAU and SAJA Pharmaceuticals following their signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) the previous week.

The scientific program aimed to educate and raise awareness about the common urological conditions and discussed various important and relevant topics including their effects, how they worsen with age, methods for diagnosis, and possible treatments.

Dr Yasser Farahat, Secretary General of the AAU said, “It is very important to be aware and prepared for a condition like OAB as it is extremely bothersome. It affects over 400 million people worldwide and is common in both men and women. It can cause considerable stress, depression, insomnia, anxiety, sexual & social problems, and just generally has a negative impact on the patient’s quality of life.”

“Many risk factors might aggravate OAB symptoms like advancing age, being overweight, urinary tract infections, low oestrogen levels after menopause, nervous system diseases, Diabetes, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), prior pelvic surgery, Multiple Medications like Diuretics & Sedatives,” he added.

Speaking on urinary incontinence, which can be a symptom of OAB, Dr. Farahat stated, “In the Middle East, the overall prevalence of urinary incontinence ranges from 20.3% to 54.8%. In Qatar, it is 20.6%, and in the United Arab Emirates, it is 20.3%. In Saudi Arabia, the prevalence of urinary continence in Jeddah and Riyadh cities was estimated to be 41.4% and 29%, respectively. There is no need to shy away from this condition. Consulting your doctor at any stage will reduce discomfort and help you lead a healthy normal life.”

Dr. Mohammed Khalil, CEO of SAJA Pharmaceuticals, said, “Our long-term goal is to promote accessible education and medicine while ensuring that we can reach diversified therapeutic areas, among which is urology. Through our partnership with the AAU, we hope that this awareness program and others in the future will create long-term awareness of key urinary health issues that are commonly affecting people’s quality of life.”

AAU and SAJA have collaborated in the past to promote awareness about various urological health issues and following their MoU, have pledged to continue organizing similar programs in the future.

Mr. Obaid Saeed Alkindi, Director of Khorfakkan Hospital, said, “Urinary incontinence is a massive health problem that we hope to shed a light on with this program. We support lectures and educational awareness sessions to support, as human health educating people about the risks that urinary tract diseases pose and to de-stigmatize them so more people seek the help they need.”

The program was also supported by the Emirates Health Services (EHS). Mr. Alkindi said, “We extend our gratitude to the EHS’ keenness to support these important medical programs. Our strategic partnership between the EHS and all other scientific associations is very important to us. Their support has enabled us to take massive strides in the learning, development, and community awareness for OAB and urinary incontinence.”

