Dubai, UAE: Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive distributor for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is excited to announce its ‘Drive into Summer Savings’ campaign.

Running throughout August, the campaign is designed to address the increased demand for vehicle purchases during the summer season, offering customers significant savings on popular Nissan models that meet their needs.

The ‘Drive into Summer Savings’ campaign transforms August into an opportunity for savvy buyers to secure outstanding deals on a wide range of Nissan vehicles.

This initiative goes beyond basic discounts; it integrates financial savings with long-term ownership benefits, creating a value proposition that resonates with UAE residents during the season.

‘Drive into Summer Savings" features discounts of up to AED 50,000 on select models, with the Nissan Patrol offering the most substantial discount. A standard 5-Year Nissan Warranty is included with all retail purchases, ensuring customers can enjoy their new vehicles with confidence. This makes it an ideal time for prospective buyers to upgrade or purchase a new Nissan model at a highly competitive price.

The campaign reflects AAC's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and offering value year-round. The company continues to set industry benchmarks with offerings and services that align with the needs of the UAE market.

For more information about the ‘Drive into Summer Savings’ campaign, customers are invited to visit their nearest Nissan showroom in Dubai, Sharjah, or the Northern Emirates, or contact 800-NISSAN (800-647726) or visit www.nissan-dubai.com.

-Ends-

About Arabian Automobiles Company

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious ‘Dubai Quality Gold Award’ by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won ‘Best Performing Brand’ in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company’s ‘Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates: