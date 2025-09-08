Doha, Qatar — A-typical Ventures announces its investment in Metric, the Abu Dhabi headquartered AI fintech startup empowering small and medium‑sized businesses with real‑time financial intelligence. The funding round also includes participation from investors such as 500 Global, Hub71, i2i Ventures, Plus VC, Epic Angels, Oqal Angels, Accelerate Prosperity, as well as other strategic angel investors from the region.

Metric’s flagship product, Max—the world’s first Chief Financial AI—serves as a conversational “business co‑pilot,” delivering actionable insights by analyzing financial data and guiding users with data‑driven recommendations. Built on a foundation of USD 4.2 Billion in proprietary transactional data, Max helps business owners understand spending patterns, forecast performance, and identify growth opportunities.

Founded in 2022 by Meenah Tariq, Omar Parvez Khan, and CTO Dr. Habiba, Metric’s platform has gained significant traction—available in both English and Arabic, it’s already used by over 130,000 businesses across 190 countries. Its AI marketplace also facilitates access to financial services such as financing options.

“Metric is solving one of the most urgent challenges for SMEs: turning complex financial data into clear, actionable insights,” said Alina Truhina, Managing Partner at A-typical Ventures. “Their technology doesn’t just help businesses understand their numbers—it helps them accelerate their business growth.” Aly El Shalakany, Venture Partner at A-typical Ventures said: “The funding will accelerate product development, broaden adoption of Max, and scale pilots offering integrated financing and banking services to small business owners across the GCC and beyond”.

About Metric

Metric is an Abu Dhabi headquartered AI‑driven financial intelligence platform that empowers founders and small business owners through intuitive insights and real‑time financial clarity. By aggregating fragmented financial data from diverse sources, Metric delivers digestible dashboards, sector benchmarks, forecasting tools, and a conversational AI advisor—purpose-built for entrepreneurs, not accountants. Through the “Metric Universe” business owners would also be able to access additional financial products and services, such as credit facilities, debit cards, and more!

About A-typical Ventures

A-typical Ventures is an early-stage VC fund and Venture Studio enabling Pre-Seed to Series A founders scale innovation across the Middle East including the GCC, Levant, Türkiye and Pakistan. It invests in FinTech, HealthTech, e-Commerce, Logistics & Mobility, and ClimateTech. A-typical Ventures is part of UTOPIA Capital Management - a global platform of investment vehicles and studios across emerging and frontier markets.