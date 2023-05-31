Manama, Bahrain - The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), a renowned training and development provider in the region, has recently signed into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This strategic partnership aims to foster the development of capabilities in the fields of finance, digital transformation, leadership, and management.

Under the terms of the MoU, both parties will collaborate to design and deliver specialised training programmes. Leveraging BIBF’s extensive experience of over four decades in diverse business disciplines including banking, finance, financial technology, and digital transformation, these programmes will address the specific needs of GASTAT.

The MoU was signed in Riyadh, with Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh, CEO of the BIBF, and Mr. Muhammad Al-Rasheed, Vice President of GASTAT, representing their respective organisations. Dr. Fahad Al-Dossari, President of GASTAT, alongside several executive members of the institute, also attended the signing ceremony.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh expressed his appreciation for this agreement with the General Authority for Statistics, emphasising its significance in strengthening the bilateral relationship between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. He further highlighted the opportunity to establish a long-term partnership with GASTAT, benefiting from the extensive expertise of the BIBF in training and development.

This collaboration marks a pivotal milestone for both parties, facilitating increased cooperation and the development of specialised training programmes tailored to meet GASTAT's requirements. These initiatives will significantly contribute to Saudi Arabia's digital transformation objectives.

Dr. Fahad Al-Dossari conveyed his delight in signing this agreement with the BIBF, a venerable academic and training institution in the region. He emphasised that this partnership will provide a framework for comprehensive training programs for GASTAT's employees, enhancing their capabilities and meeting the institute's training needs effectively.

Notably, GASTAT serves as the sole official statistical reference for data and information in Saudi Arabia. The organization's essential products include statistical censuses such as the general population, housing, and establishments census, as well as the results of field surveys, periodic statistical publications, and indicators covering various domains such as the economy, society, health, education, agriculture, labor force, and indices.

About the BIBF

Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region that was established in 1981 under the umbrella of the Central Bank of Bahrain. It plays a pivotal role in providing programmes and initiatives to develop human capital in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in addition to 64 countries worldwide, which gives it a global character.

The BIBF is committed to excellence in the provision of education and training in all major business disciplines, and is an official partner to many institutions worldwide in providing thought leadership, assessment, and training in the following areas:

Banking & Financial Services

Islamic Banking

Executive Development

Accounting & Finance

Academic Studies

Leadership & Management

Supply Chain Management

Insurance

Digital Transformation & Project Management

Which leads to integrated solutions for the business sector.

