Soaring demand for “green talent” has become the inspiration for a new strategic partnership between UAE purpose-driven company MENA Impact and the Dutch/Palestinian startup TAP. By joining forces, the two organizations are aiming to empower people from underserved communities in Palestine and Jordan by incorporating sustainability into their job readiness training.

LinkedIn data reveals a rapid increase in 'green' job postings, while the supply of qualified candidates is falling behind. This trend underscores a critical gap in the global workforce. Possessing sustainability skills is not just a competitive edge - it’s becoming a necessity! In fact, Individuals equipped with such expertise are 29% more likely to land a job.

With an ever-growing demand in the MENA region, TAP, the Dutch/Palestinian startup devoted to accelerating the career trajectories of Palestinian and Jordanian youth, spotted an opportunity. By partnering with MENA Impact, an impact-driven consultancy, academy and think tank, TAP students and alumni would be able to not only hone their job readiness skills, but add an additional ESG tool to their kit. These include skills such as sustainable business modeling, climate change, and sustainable marketing.

Christian Vezjak, Co-Founder and CEO of TAP, adds, “This partnership is a milestone for TAP and our mission to empower young professionals in Palestine and Jordan. By integrating sustainability skills into our program, we are equipping our talents with the knowledge and tools to not only secure competitive jobs but also drive meaningful change in their communities. We are excited to work with MENA Impact to enhance our educational offerings and create new pathways for sustainable development in the region.”

Already considered amongst the top 5% of talent in the Middle East, TAP graduates are bright, motivated, and perform so well in their jobs, that hiring partners end up hiring more in most cases. In fact, Mena Impact has already made three hires through TAP:

For MENA Impact CEO, Nadine Zidani, “this was a natural move for me. I have been highly impressed with all the talents I met and the potential it unfolds. Hiring from TAP was the best decision I have taken from a business and impact standpoint. And now we are excited to go a step further and join forces with TAP to reach a greater impact in the MENA region”.

About MENA Impact

MENA Impact is a purpose-driven company based in the UAE, on a mission to empower organizations and individuals to create impact in the MENA region. As the first impact platform uniting the MENA impact ecosystem, we offer a one-stop-shop solution with sustainability programs and courses, educational content, and impactful events. Our platform is dedicated to the region and the achievement of the SDGs.

About TAP

TAP, a Dutch/Palestinian initiative, is a career accelerator bridging the gap between global talent and unequal career opportunities. They empower talented young people in fragile parts of the MENA region to jumpstart their remote careers through intensive 16-week online educational programs, with a current focus on Palestine and Jordan.

