Dubai - CXG is the leading global customer experience agency for premium and luxury brands. Partnering with over 200 luxury clients across 70 countries, CXG delivers end-to-end CX transformation frameworks through four in-house practices: research, consulting and transformation, measurement, and a training academy.

First established in Shanghai, China, in 2006, CXG was one of the first businesses to address the topic of customer experience locally. Throughout the years, CXG witnessed regional growth in the APAC regions and contributed to customer experience becoming a topic of conversation in the headquarters of many leading brands.

Following their clients’ needs, CXG expanded into Europe and North America and decided to open offices in Paris, London, and New York.

Today, CXG celebrates working with many top luxury brands, from Dior to Gucci, Ferrari to Richard Mille.

Most notably, CXG developed local businesses with Chalhoub and Seddiqi and operated in regional markets such as Kuwait, Qatar, and KSA.

Why Dubai?

Previously established in London, the Founder and CEO, Christophe Caïs, chose to relocate the headquarters while visiting Dubai for a work project. Upon his arrival, he quickly fell in love with the city for its innovation, fast pace, luxurious experiences, and growth mindset. During his stay, he felt it fitting to make Dubai the home of supporting the company’s global ambition.

Christophe Caïs explained that; "Dubai attracts elite talent from around the world and entices professionals across all industries for its glamorous lifestyle, high standard of living, and first-class facilities. Because of the access to a depth of talented people, we've hired 60% of our executive committee and support team in Dubai, and I'm proud to have made Dubai the headquarters of CXG."

Operating worldwide presents timezone obstacles that force global businesses to consider where they determine their HQs. Due to its central location, fast internet, and one of the world’s best-rated airlines, Emirates Airlines, Dubai provides a convenient hub for CXG to communicate with all 12 offices across the globe, specifically including Shanghai, Paris, London, and New York.

In addition, due to its allure of global talent, Dubai recognized the need to provide simple administrative processes. Whether opening a business or applying for visas, the Government Administration Offices - known as Dubai Happiness Centers - do an exceptional job of fast-tracking applications and resolving cases quickly and efficiently.

Today, CXG employs over 30 people in Dubai and over 200 people worldwide, and is growing fast.

