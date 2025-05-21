Abu Dhabi, UAE: 9Yards Communications, a fully integrated marcoms and production agency, headquartered in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, has today announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative – a voluntary initiative for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 20,000 companies based in over 160 countries, and more than 60 Global Compact Networks.

By joining this initiative, 9Yards is demonstrating a clear and proactive step towards adopting and encouraging responsible business actions by aligning their operations and strategies with the ‘Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact’.

Based around four core themes, the UN Global Compact covers areas in human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. In addition, it also aligns and is in support of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Commenting on today’s announcement, Hussam Almulhem, CEO of 9Yards Communications, said: “Since the company’s inception, in 2017, 9Yards Communications has always strived to act and uphold the highest levels of principled business practices.

“Today, we are both proud and honoured to be formally joining a global community of likeminded companies, each doing their part in driving the world towards a working model of principled, sustainable governance.”

As a participant of the initiative, 9Yards Communications has further encouraged its clients and others to learn more about the initiative and to stay updated on related activities, via its UN Global Compact page link: https://unglobalcompact.org/what-is-gc/participants/179798-9-Yards-Communications.

About 9Yards Communications

9Yards Communications is a leading marketing and communications agency headquartered in Abu Dhabi, in the UAE, and a participant in the United Nations Global Compact – adhering to its principles-based approach to responsible business. With a broad portfolio of both government and private sector entities and companies in the UAE and MENA region, 9Yards Communications is made up of a 150-strong team of marcoms professionals, across multiple marketing disciplines. These include integrated strategic consultancy, event management, public relations, advertising, multimedia production, media buying and digital media. 9Yards Communications’ strategy also aligns with the vision of the UAE leadership’s economic goals for diversifying the economy, encouraging innovation, and adopting long-term growth strategies in the business sphere. For more information, please visit www.9Yardsglobal.com.

About UN Global Compact Initiative

As a special initiative of the United Nations Secretary-General, the UN Global Compact is a call to companies worldwide to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 20,000 participating companies, 5 Regional Hubs, 63 Country Networks covering 80 countries and 13 Country Managers establishing Networks in 18 other countries, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world. For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at www.unglobalcompact.org

