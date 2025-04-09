Guangzhou, China: 9Yards Communications (UAE) – The Capital’s Agency – has today announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with China’s leading integrated marketing group, Guangdong Advertising Group Co., Ltd. (GIMC), in a move that further expands both entities’ international footprint and collaboration.

This landmark affiliation unites two powerhouse agencies in their respective territories of MENA and Asia, to deliver deeper regional expertise and greater global influence in strategic communications, creative storytelling, digital innovation, and cross-border marketing.

Together, 9Yards and GIMC will collaborate across a wide portfolio of services, from advertising, PR, media buying, multi-media production, digital and influencer marketing, to big data-driven insights, performance marketing, and integrated brand campaigns.

The partnership will leverage GIMC’s extensive access to over 5,000 global media platforms and partnerships with more than 2,000 client brands worldwide. This will complement 9Yards Communications growing influence in the MENA region, as well as through its existing international network that stretches from North America and Europe to Southeast Asia.

GIMC – China's Integrated Marketing Giant

Established in 1979, GIMC is China's first and largest publicly listed (SZSE:002400), advertising and integrated marketing communications group. Headquartered in Guangzhou, GIMC maintains partnerships with over 2,000 global clients and sits in the top five of media agency groups, in China, with annual billings in the range of RMB 20.6 billion (AED 10.3 billion).

With deep expertise in media planning, digital transformation, branded content, and scenario marketing, GIMC’s influence extends across Asia, the Americas, and Europe. Its recent global campaigns have supported household names such as Audi, Toyota, BYD，Chery, Huawei, Alibaba, TikTok, XPENG, Transsion and IHG.

9Yards Communications – Pioneering ‘4D Communications’

Part of NG9 Holding – a dynamic union of visionary, multi-industry companies based out of the UAE capital – 9Yards Communications has emerged as one of the fastest-growing agencies in the Middle East. With a strong presence in the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, the agency has also recently established a strategic hub for creative operations in London, UK, further broadening the pool of international talent to service its clients. Indeed, 9Yards’ partner network now stretches from North America and Europe to Asia.

The agency’s self-styled ‘4D communications’ approach goes beyond the traditional 360° marketing model – focusing on depth, direction, dialogue, and data over time – to forge meaningful connections between brands and audiences. It partners with some of the region’s most influential entities, including the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Audi, and Hilton Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.

Commenting on the recent partnership signing, Hussam Almulhem, Founder and CEO of 9Yards Communications, said: “This partnership with GIMC represents an important gateway into China – without doubt one of the most important and dynamic markets in the world today.

“GIMC’s industry leadership, scale, and digital marketing excellence, make them an ideal ally in our mutual aims for international. Together, we are committed to creating cross-border brand stories that resonate at scale – with local insight and global impact.”

Liao Hao, CEO of GIMC, added: “At GIMC, we are proud to join forces with 9Yards Communications, one of the most forward-thinking agencies in the Middle East.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone as we expand our global footprint and enable our clients to unlock growth opportunities across the Gulf region and beyond.”

The partnership announced today will enable both companies to share strategic planning resources and mutually enhance creativity and market execution. They will deeply integrate across various media ecosystems, with a focus on facilitating two-way cooperation for Middle Eastern brands entering the Chinese market and Chinese brands entering the Middle Eastern market. This collaboration aims to develop into a new global bridge connecting the East and West.

About 9Yards Communications

9Yards Communications is a leading marketing and communications agency headquartered in Abu Dhabi, in the UAE, and a participant in the United Nations Global Compact – adhering to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

With a broad portfolio of both government and private sector entities and companies in the UAE and MENA region, 9Yards Communications is made up of a 150-strong team of marcoms professionals, across multiple marketing disciplines. These include integrated strategic consultancy, event management, public relations, advertising, multimedia production, media buying and digital media.

9Yards Communications’ strategy also aligns with the vision of the UAE leadership’s economic goals for diversifying the economy, encouraging innovation, and adopting long-term growth strategies in the business sphere. For more information, please visit www.9Yardscomms.com.

About GIMC

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, GIMC is a global leader in integrated marketing. It offers a full spectrum of services including media buying, digital innovation, influencer marketing, and brand strategy, and works with over 2,000 clients worldwide.

