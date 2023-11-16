Flashmob Nation, a designer brand founded by Dubai-based actor and model Shreyas Mehta, is delivering high-street apparel to customers’ doorstep anywhere in the city within 90 minutes — a pioneering value proposition that embodies the homegrown brand’s customer-centric, convenience-led approach

Dubai, UAE: Flashmob Nation, a high-street designer brand founded by Dubai-based actor and model Shreyas Mehta, is pioneering a ‘90-minute delivery’ in the city. A first-of-its-kind initiative in Dubai is inspired by Flashmob Nation’s motto of continually enhancing customers' shopping convenience and meaningfully contributing to the city’s flourishing textile culture.

As a high-street designer brand, Flashmob understands the clothing dilemmas of a generation that cannot, at times, decide “what to wear”. The confusion often arises at the last minute, causing what is informally known as “fashion anxiety”. That finds a solution in Flashmob Nation’s quick delivery over a phone call or online order. The novel service, available from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM, marks a unique synthesis of fashion and ‘quick commerce’ in Dubai.

“Fashion anxiety is real. It can creep in just as you decide on a meet-and-greet lunch with co-workers or a late-night party with friends. Our 90-minute assured delivery and a commitment to true-to-expectation products bring much-needed relief in such circumstances. Quick commerce is making inroads into every aspect of our lives. I’m glad to pave the way for it in Dubai’s fashion industry,” expressed Shreyas Mehta, who is known for his breakthrough role in Bravo TV's popular reality show 'Love Without Borders'.

Flashmob Nation was recently certified by Climate Plus, confirming five verified emission reductions (VERs) equivalent to five tones of CO2 stopped from being released into the atmosphere. The certification is a testament to the purpose-driven brand’s sustainable approach, including the use of eco-friendly dyes, prints, labels, and chemical-free processes. Apparel produced using that approach is available in Flashmob’s ‘Not So Basic’ and ‘Rave Fashion’ collections. Made in Turkey, those apparel boast superior quality by virtue of organic, Pima, and bamboo cotton from India.

‘Not So Basic’ is a fashionably sober ensemble of loungewear such as oversized hoodies, joggers, and buttoned shorts, whereas ‘Rave Fashion’ verges on the bling with the creative use of sequin, tassel, and rhinestones. A sustainable approach to loungewear and partywear alike, Shreyas Mehta says, corresponds to the growing “conscious consumerism” among the young generation in Dubai. “The present-day customer gravitates toward brands demonstrating their commitment to social and environmental justice and delivering superior and consistent experiences across offline and online channels. Our expanding ‘phygital’ model draws upon those customer expectations,” noted Shreyas Mehta.

Though predominantly a digital-first ecommerce brand, Flashmob has gradually expanded its offline presence in Dubai, featuring in Playa Boutique, Palm Jumeirah, and Designer’s Hub in Agenda, Media City. With its growing omnichannel presence, a certifiable approach to sustainability, and first-to-market services such as the 90-minute delivery, Flashmob Nation is gradually and determinedly positioning itself as an exemplary homegrown designer brand in Dubai.

About Flashmob Nation:

A high-street fashion brand, Flashmob Nation is the brainchild of Shreyas Mehta, a Dubai-based actor and model. The unisex brand caters to fashion aficionados across age groups, enabling them to identify with styles that are in vogue globally. Concurrently, Flashmob Nation apparel characterizes “localisms” through stylistic elements that are unique to the Emirates. As an interesting medley of premium material sourced from Istanbul, collaborations between designers of distinctive ethnicities, and the Founder’s cultural experience in Dubai, Flashmob Nation stands for newness in the Emirate’s burgeoning fashion scene.

For more information on Flashmob Nation and its latest collections, please visit: https://flashmobnation.com/

For more information or interviews, please contact:

Y​​​​​our Wordsmiths - Content & PR

Neha Kaul neha@yourwordsmiths.com

Pavithra pavi@yourwordsmiths.com