Dubai, UAE – 7 Centre, a Canadian company and creator of the Simplii sustainability platform, today announced the opening of its new Middle East office, 7 Centre Middle East.

“We are inspired by the region’s steadfast commitment to sustainability,” said Tanya Seajay, CEO of 7 Centre. “This is about contributing to that vision and helping to ensure no business is left behind. We chose to establish our presence in the Middle East because we believe this region will set the pace for sustainability worldwide and because global business transformation is always rooted in local leadership.”

To underscore this commitment, Seajay will be based out of the Dubai Internet City office, leading the company’s Middle East operations along with other key members of 7 Centre’s leadership team. This ensures 7 Centre remains closely connected to regional priorities and partnerships while building long-term collaboration across the market.

“The opening of our Middle East office is a pivotal step in our global growth strategy,” said John MacKinlay, Chairman of 7 Centre Advisory Group. “With Simplii, we bring a platform that helps organizations - from the smallest vendor to the largest enterprise - report sustainability data with accuracy, credibility, and efficiency. Our goal is to empower every contributor in the system to play a measurable role in national and global goals.”

The 7 Centre team expressed deep gratitude for the warm welcome received from regional partners and organizations, including Dubai Chambers and its new representative office in Toronto. From the earliest conversations, there has been a spirit of openness, encouragement, and collaboration that reinforced the decision to open in Dubai.

Building on that spirit, 7 Centre will, over the coming months, host workshops and events under its #90PerCentChallenge campaign - ensuring that businesses of all sizes can take part in the sustainability transformation, with no one left behind.

About 7 Centre and Simplii

7 Centre is a Canadian sustainability technology company focused on simplifying sustainability management for organizations worldwide. By empowering businesses of all sizes to own their own sustainability story, 7 Centre supports the global adoption of transparent and credible disclosure practices. With the establishment of its Middle East office, the company recognizes the region’s role as a driver of sustainability leadership where global ambition is grounded in local action and vision.

Simplii is a sustainability data management platform designed to make reporting easier, faster, and more credible. With AI-enabled guidance, collaboration tools, and secure data management, it helps organizations collect, track, and share performance data. Built for a system where every vendor contributes information that rolls up into one clear picture - all guided by intelligence - Simplii empowers businesses to align with national priorities such as the UAE’s Climate Decree-Law, Saudi Vision 2030 and Net Zero 2050, ensuring accuracy and transparency at every level.

About Dubai Internet City

Dubai Internet City was established in 1999 to be a strategic base for companies targeting emerging markets, by providing the necessary infrastructure, an ideal environment, and efficient and competitive services to manage their operations from Dubai. Dubai Internet City includes modern commercial buildings, boutique offices, retail spaces, and hotels. It provides a supportive system for innovative ideas, exchange of knowledge, and best practices, and supports intellectual leadership through specialised events. Some of the largest technology giants of the world have their regional offices at Dubai Internet City.

For more information or to arrange an interview: Laurel Munroe

Senior Communications Consultant,

7 Centre and 7 Centre Middle East

laurel@7centre.com