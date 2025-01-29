Nairobi, Kenya – The Africa Tech Summit Awards has announced the 2025 finalists, celebrating individuals and companies impacting the technology sector across the continent.

The winners will be revealed at the awards gathering on February 13th during the seventh edition of Africa Tech Summit Nairobi. The summit, taking place on February 12th and 13th, 2025, will bring together over 2,000 industry leaders and more than 1000 companies, providing a platform for networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing.

The Africa Tech Summit Awards highlight achievements in 11 sector categories and two individual categories, celebrating the companies and leaders shaping Africa’s tech landscape and addressing critical challenges on the continent. The 55 companies were selected from a pool of over 300 applications received. A panel of independent judges evaluated all applications based on innovation, impact, scalability, and relevance to the African market.

Lauren Adair, Director of Africa Tech Summit commented: “We’re delighted to announce the finalists for the inaugural Africa Tech Summit Awards. With over 300 entries, our judges had the tough task of narrowing it down to only 5 finalists in each category. All the finalists are transforming their sectors and driving growth across the continent, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements in Nairobi next month.”

The 2025 finalists include:

Agritech

AFEX (Nigeria), ChipChip (Ethiopia), Mazao AgClimate Limited (Tanzania), Keep it Cool (Kenya), and Winich Farms (Nigeria).

Artificial Intelligence

Cassava Technologies (South Africa), Chpter (Kenya), NextAV (Tunisia), Tawi Fresh (Kenya), and ToumAI Analytics (Morocco).

Climate Tech

Afrilogic Solutions (Ghana), Innovex (U) Ltd (Uganda), Instollar Technologies (Nigeria), Sabi (Nigeria) and Takazuri (Kenya).

Cross Border Payments

Aza Finance (Kenya), Flutterwave (Nigeria), Grey (Nigeria), WeWire (Nigeria), and Yellow Card (South Africa).

Digital Commerce

OmniRetail (Nigeria), Sendmercury (Nigeria), SwiftVEE (South Africa), Tawi Fresh (Kenya), and Tola (Ireland).

EdTech

Cassava Technologies (South Africa), DirectEd Development (Kenya), Hermplify (Nigeria), Ikusasa Technology Solutions(South Africa), and Laboussole (Cameroon).

Enterprise

Andela (United States), Beacon Power Services (Nigeria), Froid Energy Ltd (Kenya), Incentro Africa (Kenya) and Smile ID (Nigeria).

FemTech

Babysteps (Kenya), Hermplify (Nigeria), Mara Scientific (Uganda), My Pregnancy Journey (South Africa), and Sanicle Digital Health (United States).

Fintech

Flow (Uganda), HUB2 (Mauritius), Peach Payments (South Africa), Valu (Eqypt), and Yellow Card (South Africa).

Health Tech

Antara Health (Kenya), ION Kenya (Kenya), OneHealth (Nigeria), Remedial Health (Nigeria) and Zuri Health (Kenya)

Web3

ICP Hub (Kenya), Investa Farm (Kenya), MiniPay (Nigeria), Sabi (Nigeria), and Yellow Card (South Africa)

All finalists will receive tickets to Africa Tech Summit Nairobi and recognition within the industry. Winners will receive a physical Africa Tech Summit Award. This recognition opens the door to networking opportunities and the potential to attract investors and partners.

About Africa Tech Summit Nairobi

Africa Tech Summit Nairobi (ATSNBO) is a leading African tech event providing insight and networking with the African tech ecosystem. ATSNBO brings together tech leaders, MNOs, banks, international investors, entrepreneurs, governments, trade bodies, media and leading ventures to drive investment and business in African tech.

