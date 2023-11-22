RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Multi-stage venture capital firm 500 Global and KSA-based financial investment company Sanabil announced the sixth batch of their MENA Seed Accelerator Program, aimed at helping up-and-coming companies scale up in the region.



The final selected companies are focused on developing solutions across a diverse range of sectors, including Fintech, Foodtech, SaaS, Proptech, E-Commerce, and Legaltech. The nine companies, from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, were selected out of more than 700 applicants from MENA – making it one of the most competitive batches since the program’s inception.



The Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator Program provides pre-seed and seed-stage startups across the Middle East and North Africa with the foundation they need to validate and scale their business regionally and globally. Sixty-eight companies have already graduated from the program.

500 Global has been investing in companies in the Middle East since 2012 and has played a role in building the local startup ecosystem investing in 250+ companies to date with 13+ companies valued at over $100M in the 500 Global portfolio from MENA. Since 2021, the Sanabil 500 Seed Accelerator program has accelerated 68 startups throughout 5 batches and as of Q3 2023 YTD has been recognized by MAGNiTT as the most active international investor by number of deals as of Q3 2023 YTD.



“We are thrilled to play our part in the Saudi and MENA startup ecosystem. With ongoing economic development initiatives, governmental support and the tenacity and ingenuity of our founders, we continue to believe in the long-term potential of the region. We have been closely working with Batch 6 founders since March 2023 to help them pave their way to success. They join the 68 companies that have already graduated from the Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator Program since our launch back in early 2021 bringing the total number of accelerated startups to 77,” said Amal Dokhan, General Partner at 500 Global MENA.



“We continue to see growing interest in the Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator Program as a new generation of entrepreneurs looks to develop their ideas and scale their businesses for success here and abroad. We’re attracting and enabling the brightest minds and best technologies that are improving the lives of people around the world, fortifying the economy and making the world a better place for all. We can’t wait to show the region and the world this next wave of innovators, thinkers and builders,” said SANABIL SPOKESPERSON.



The 12-week program offers founders one-on-one mentorship with a focus on business strategy development, fundraising, and growth. It culminates on December 5, 2023, with Demo Day at Alwaseel Gem in Riyadh, in front of a live audience of key stakeholders, including members of the venture capital ecosystem, corporates and industry professionals. The event will also be live-streamed to a general audience on YouTube.



The following is the list of Batch 6 companies that have made it through to the final round:



Behja (Saudi Arabia): Rent to own service that enables a flexible path to home-ownership without the burden of commitment.



Blink (Saudi Arabia): Helps restaurants break their dependency on food delivery aggregators and boosts their profitability by building and managing their online ordering systems.



Ejari (Saudi Arabia): Offers a ‘Rent Now Pay Later’ service that gives tenants the convenience of flexible payment options.



FIFOplus (Saudi Arabia): Maximizes restaurant profits and efficiency with an AI powered all-in-one procurement solution.



Milenow (UAE): Helps fleet operators supercharge their processes with an integrated logistics & commerce platform.



Nqoodlet (Saudi Arabia): A digital platform for companies to manage their expenses by providing their employees with prepaid cards.



Qanoniah (Saudi Arabia): Enables companies to find, understand, and manage accurate up-to-date legal content in seconds.



Reachware (Saudi Arabia): An integration Platform for medium and large enterprises that connect different data systems in one click.



Socialee (Saudi Arabia): A video commerce platform, connecting beauty content creators & consumers, through honest product reviews.



With the sixth group of the program concluding in December, the program will soon begin accepting applications for the next batch. We invite innovative startups to apply for our upcoming batch and join us in this exciting journey by clicking here.



About 500 Global

500 Global is a multi-stage venture capital firm with $2.4B in assets under management as of 30 June 2023 that invests in founders building fast-growing technology companies. We focus on markets where technology, innovation, and capital can unlock long-term value and drive economic growth. We work closely with key stakeholders and advise governments on how best to support entrepreneurial ecosystems so startups can thrive.



500 Global has backed over 5,000 founders representing more than 2,800 companies operating in 80+ countries. We have invested in more than 35+ companies valued at over $1 billion and 160+ companies valued at over $100 million (including private, public, and exited companies). Our 190+ team members are located in 25 countries and bring experience as entrepreneurs, investors, and operators from some of the world’s leading technology companies.



About Sanabil Investments

Sanabil is a financial investment company, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). We commit more than USD 3 billion in capital per annum into global private investments that include VC/growth and small buyout assets. We are a dynamic, nimble, and highly experienced team of investment professionals. We provide partners with patient capital, the ability to invest across multiple funding rounds, and access to the region.



At Sanabil, we invest in great ideas, great minds, and great companies. For more information, please visit www.sanabil.com.



