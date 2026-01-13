Manama- Bahrain. The Initial Public Offering of Silah Gulf B.S.C. (C), offered at BHD 0.176 per share for a total of 30% of the Company’s post-offer issued share capital, will conclude on Monday, January 19, 2026.



With five days left until the application deadline, potential investors may continue to subscribe through the eIPO portal available at eipo.bahrainbourse.com, or in person through the following participating branches of Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK): Main Branch, Souq Al Baraha Branch, Exhibition Financial Mall Branch, and Atrium Mall Branch.



Potential investors are encouraged to read the IPO prospectus for further details on the offering and the associated risks. The prospectus is available electronically at silah.bh and sicobank.com. Printed copies of the prospectus and application form are also available at all participating BBK branches.



The IPO is structured with 70% of the shares on offer allocated to professional investors (i.e., those applying for more than 568,182 shares), while 30% of the shares are allocated to retail investors (i.e., those applying for fewer than 568,182 shares).



SICO has been appointed as the Lead Manager, Listing Agent, Price Stabilizer, and Liquidity Provider for the IPO. BBK serves as the Underwriter and Receiving Bank, while Bahrain Bourse is the listing exchange. Trowers & Hamlins and Hassan Radhi & Associates act as legal advisors to Silah Gulf, PricewaterhouseCoopers as the Financial Due Diligence Advisor, Ernst & Young – Middle East as the Auditor, and Bahrain Clear as the Allotment Agent and Share Registrar.



Established in 2009, Silah’s a multi-award-winning customer experience solutions provider combining over 15 years of operational expertise in the GCC Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Customer Experience (CX) industry with a strong regional presence. The Company delivers technology-enabled contact center operations, business process outsourcing, training, consulting, and CX technology services across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. With a team of over 900 skilled, multilingual professionals, Silah maintains a competitive cost structure while meeting growing regional demand for high-quality CX solutions.

About Silah

