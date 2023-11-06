Offering commercial and residential property for anyone to buy, rent, and sell effortlessly in Kuwait

Kuwait City:– 4Sale, Kuwait’s largest online classifieds platform, announces the launch of its new real estate experience, 4Sale Realty.

4Sale Realty aims to shake up Kuwait’s property market and revolutionize the buying, renting and selling experience in Kuwait. The immersive digital experience employs interactive 3D tours of listed properties for users to explore and an accurate measurement tool that allows users to see granular dimensions for each property.

4Sale Realty’s dedicated real estate agents manage property listings end-to-end – from curating listing details and 3D tours to prospecting potential tenants or buyers and broking the deal. Combining on-the-ground property expertise with a bespoke technology solution, 4Sale Realty aims to be the most engaging and interactive real estate experience in Kuwait.

Kuwait’s economy is set for solid growth in 2024 with GDP estimated to increase by c. 2.5%. The real estate sector in particular is expected to accelerate driven by increased demand for property from Kuwait’s youthful population.

Tarek Sakr, Chief Executive Officer of 4Sale, said:

“4Sale never sits still, and we are delighted to launch 4Sale Realty to our customers in Kuwait. Housing demand is projected to rise continuously, and the sector is ripe for technological disruption. We have developed a digital real estate experience to transform the process of buying, selling and renting property in Kuwait. Part of 4Sale’s rapid growth is driven by a deeper expansion into key verticals – such as real estate where we already had a strong market position – and I am very excited for consumers to experience it.”

4Sale Realty is the newest addition to 4Sale’s online marketplace and takes its real estate offerings to a new level. Pre-launch, 4Sale was already a significant player in Kuwait real estate, with its 2022 activity including hosting over 60,000 property listings across Kuwait.

As a country, Kuwait continues to invest in technology and most recently announced its strategic vision to digitize government services, host national data securely and establish a national digital skills program. The solution devised by 4Sale Realty complements these national policies and will create the foundation of a digital, modern, and well-functioning real estate market.

