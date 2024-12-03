Now fully operational, it offers tens of thousands of new and used cars—all easily accessible on one convenient platform

Consumers flock to the upgraded platform – with user sessions up 19%

Kuwait City– Kuwait’s leading online classifieds platform, 4Sale (“the Company”), announces the launch of its new cars category, transforming 4Sale into a One-Stop Car Shopping platform. This marks a significant step towards solidifying its position as a comprehensive car shopping destination.

4Sale customers can now browse a vast selection of cars – including 70 brands of used cars and 17 brands of new cars as varied as BMW, Land Rover, Peugeot, and Hyundai - all easily accessible in one place. On this One-Stop Car Shopping platform, tens of thousands of new and used vehicles are readily available—eliminating the need to juggle multiple tabs or websites.

With a user-friendly interface and advanced search functionalities, 4Sale provides Kuwait’s most varied, hassle-free car shopping experience.

The automotive sector is a significant vertical for 4Sale and has an important role in the Company’s heritage. Historically, 4Sale’s management team launched Kuwait’s very first automotive app which featured instant listings and online payments. This pioneering spirit, core to 4Sale’s DNA, has continued through all the Company’s automotive expansion, and is reflected in this latest innovation.

The introduction of new cars on its platform underscores 4Sale’s commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction by catering to the diverse needs of its growing user base. Since the launch of the One-Stop Car Shopping experience in October, platform engagement has surged, with sessions increasing by 10–19% and average time spent on the app rising by 12%.

Mohamad Salah Khouzam, Chief Operating Officer of 4Sale, said:

"I am thrilled to conclude all the work we have recently done in the automotive space with the launch of the One-Stop Car Shopping experience—a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance the automotive experience for our users. Cars have always been core to our DNA, as has innovation, and this is our latest initiative in the automotive vertical this year – following various new automotive partnerships announced over the summer. We believe the customer always comes first, and there is no better place to browse new and used vehicles than at 4Sale."

Khaled Gomaa, Chief Technology Officer of 4Sale, said:

“One-Stop Car Shopping experience exemplifies the work we do at 4Sale, and I am incredibly proud that this tech innovation has been applied to the automotive vertical, which is central to our mission and identity. I am particularly impressed by our tech team's efforts in successfully bringing this product to market, and I am excited about the upcoming tech innovations in other 4Sale verticals.”

In September, 4Sale announced an expansion of its automotive partnership network - to include prestigious used car dealerships in Kuwait. In July, 4Sale strengthened its leadership in the used car space by announcing partnerships with Mercedes through Al Mulla Used Cars Showrooms; Audi with Al Ghanim Used Cars Showrooms; and Volkswagen with Behbehani Used Cars Showrooms and Al Khalid Automotive Used Cars Showrooms.

To date, 4Sale has supported over 2 million registered users in listing 14 million items and services. Over 7 million devices have accessed the platform through app downloads or website registrations, driving 30 million page views each month.

About 4Sale

4Sale is Kuwait’s largest online classifieds platform – a place where people come together to buy and sell goods and services. The easy-to-use platform attracts 1.5 million unique users annually and hosts 800,000 listings.

Since inception, 4Sale has helped over 2 million registered users list 14 million items and services, with more than 7 million devices having downloaded the company's app or registered on 4Sale's website. This engagement translates to an impressive 30 million monthly page views.

